America and Cruz Azul wanted him, but he will arrive in Liga MX to play in Santos Laguna

Even though that him Closing Tournament 2022 already started, the Liga MX transfer market continues to move and will continue along this line until Tuesday, February 1st with the international signings. teams like America and Cruz Azul They have been reinforced very well and are proclaimed as clear candidates for the title. But nevertheless, There is a soccer player who was wanted by both and would come to Mexican soccer through another club…

We talk about Joaquin Montecinos, who has been on the radar of the Eagles and the Machine in December. Not only that, but in exclusive talk with Bolavip He confessed how positive it would be for him to sign with the team tactically led by Juan Reynoso: “It’s a big club with a lot of history. It would be very nice and an important step in my career.” Despite his intentions, the negotiations stalled with both institutions and it seemed that he had another destiny.

racing club, a giant from Argentina, wanted it, but in the last few hours ¡Santos Laguna! and you would already have everything agreed with the current owner of your pass (Audax Italiano de Chile) and with his agent. According to information from different important Chilean media, the attacker is very close to becoming a reinforcement of the Warriors ahead of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022.

It is expected that in the next few hours the corresponding details will be finalized and that the footballer can travel to Torreón to stamp the signature and undergo medical examinations, and thus make himself available to Pedro Caixinha and his coaching staff. If materialized, It would become the third signing of the club in this transfer market after Leonardo Suárez and Franco Pizzichillo.

Who is Joaquín Montecinos and what does he play?

Joaquin Montecinos he is 26 years old, is a native of Barranquilla (Colombia) and has Chilean nationality. He is 1.73 meters tall, he plays as a winger, midfielder or lane player (always on the right) and is a frequent summoned by the Chilean national team since the beginning of October 2021. Unión Temuco, Deportes La Serena, San Luis de Quillota, Deportes Melipilla and Audax Italiano, all Chilean teams, is his resume.