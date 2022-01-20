Amanda Seyfried will be haunted by mysterious houses and by her husband in this suspenseful story

amanda seyfried star in horror movie Things Heard and Seen, which will be released on Netflix this April. Written and directed by Robert Pulcini Y Shari Springer-Berman, the film follows a Manhattan couple who move to a historic Hudson Valley village and discover their marriage has a sinister darkness, rivaling the history of their new home.

The story is based on the book All the Things Cease to Appear from Elizabeth Brundage. In an interview with ew, when asked if the film’s script differed from the book, Berman said, “The film is set in 1980. So I think we put it pretty close to that time.” [del libro], between ’79 and ’80. We definitely kept it. In the book, there are three brothers, and we made two brothers. There wasn’t enough time to really develop the characters of three individual brothers.”

Berman and Pulcini had a lot to cover in their script, as you can see in the detailed synopsis provided by Netflix: “Catherine Clare (Seyfried) reluctantly trades life in 1980s Manhattan for a remote house in the small hamlet of Chosen, New York, after her husband George (James Norton) get a job teaching art history at a small Hudson Valley college. Although she does her best to transform the old dairy farm into a place where her daughter Franny will be happy, Catherine finds herself increasingly isolated and alone. She soon comes to sense a sinister darkness lurking both in the walls of the dilapidated estate and in her marriage to George.”

Things Heard and Seen It also features performances by Natalia Dyer, Rhea Seehorn, Alex Neustaedter Y F.Murray Abraham. The film will be released on April 29 and you can see the official trailer below.

