Age is not an impediment to success and these celebrities returned to the screens with everything – Publimetro Colombia

Although the film industry tends to displace actresses with more than 50 years they have taken it upon themselves to demonstrate that age is not an impediment to continue doing what they like.

Mature, with more experience and looking the same beautiful some celebrities returned to the screens with everything and silenced those who have criticized them.

Celebrities who returned to the screens despite their age

Sandra Bullock

to their 57 years the actress returned to the screens last 2021 thanks to Netflix where he starred ‘Unforgivable’, a film that remained among the favorites of the year thanks to its impeccable performance.

“If it wasn’t for Netflix, a lot of people wouldn’t be working. Their stories would not be told. Who would have thought that I, as a woman, would still be working right now? — Sandra Bullock

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman is one of the actresses in the industry Hollywood who is proud of her age and is not silent in the face of the discrimination that is suffered daily, having 54 years.

“There is a consensus in the industry that as an actress, at 40, you’re done. I’ve never sat in a chair and heard someone say, ‘Your due date is past,’ but I’ve experienced times where you’re being rejected and the door is closed on you.” — Nicole Kidman

So he confessed after the premiere of Being the Ricardos in Amazon-Prime in December last year.

Courtney Cox

After a long pause the remembered Monica from friends will return to the screens soon in the series Shining Vale which will be released on March 6 on the platform Starzplay for all Latin America.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon

The three New York friends returned with everything in And Just Like That, the continuation of Sex and the City.

The celebrities who now have more than 50 years of age have been criticized for their appearances but have made it clear that it is not a reason not to pursue their careers as actresses.