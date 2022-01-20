Actors rejected from roles because of their physical appearance: they were not handsome enough | Famous

In an interview with ET, Andrew Garfield revealed that he auditioned to be Prince Caspian in ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ because he was a fan of the books; however, the actor was disappointed when he was rejected for “not being handsome enough”.

The film from which Garfield was rejected was released in 2008, a time when the actor was not yet so well known in Hollywood, but his career took off two years later with the releases of ‘Never let me go’ and ‘The social network ‘.

Priyanka Chopra has a solid artistic career today and was named one of the “100 most powerful women” in 2017 and 2018 by Forbes magazine, as well as appointments in lists of the “most beautiful women in the world”, but her recognition in the industry was not always high.

The actress of Indian origin told InStyle that she was rejected from a casting for having “the wrong physique”, which led her to think that it was about her figure; However, his agent explained that he believed that the rejection was due to the fact that the film wanted “someone who was not a brunette”, a situation that he confessed affected his life for a time.

Before playing Superman in DC movies, henry cavill auditioned to be James Bond in the saga in which he starred Daniel Craig, but was rejected for “being chubby,” he said in an interview with Men’s Health.

According to Cavill, it was the same director Martin Campbell who explained to him the reason why he would not keep the role, whose sincerity motivated him to work on his physique. Following the end of the Daniel Craig saga, Cavill is one of the fan favorites to play the agent in future films.

Mila Kunis has revealed in various interviews that she was rejected from numerous roles prior to rising to stardom, including for “looking sloppy” or “fat.”

“I’m in an industry based on rejection, negativity and disappointments. People get rejected every day based solely on opinions about who’s a good actress, who’s a bad actress, who’s pretty, who’s ugly, who’s bad.” fat, who’s skinny. So why go there? You have to have a silver lining. Otherwise, you’re in a very dark place,” the actress said in a 2011 interview with the Daily Mail after her transformation. physics for ‘Black Swan’.

In another 2016 interview with ABC, the Ukrainian actress said she spent her 20s “proving people wrong about her image.”

The protagonist of ‘Split’ told The Telegraph that he has been rejected for roles for “being a short man”, since he is 5’7”. McAvoy confessed that the negative responses for characters have even led him to think that “he is not handsome enough.”

Reese witherspoon recounted in a since-deleted 2019 Instagram post that she was turned down numerous times for major roles, one of which was the lead deciding he didn’t want her as a co-star, a situation that made her cry for three days.

“I was always considered ‘very high’. Very short, very aggressive, very energetic. I was once told that she seemed very ready to play a young female character. I’m not going to lie, sometimes all the rejection would hurt my feelings, I took it personally. I definitely cried a lot in the shower in my 20s,” the actress said.

In a 2015 interview on ‘The Graham Norton Show’, meryl streep confessed that director Dino De Laurentiis called her an “ugly thing” in Italian when her son auditioned for ‘King Kong’.