Without a doubt, Xbox is now the most powerful and best valued company in the industry, with the great acquisition it has shown with respect to Activision, taking over absolutely all the franchises. But nevertheless, Xbox was not in Activision’s initial plans, as Activision looked for other buyers before accepting Microsoft’s offer. tremendously large buyers.

Through a report published by Bloomberg, some tasty details have been uncovered regarding this tremendous move. It has been specified by sources who overheard private conversations within Activision, who asked not to be identified, that the company had other names before Xbox, considering they wanted to get rid of Activision however possible.

Activision looked for other buyers before accepting the offer from Xbox

In the report, the sources detailed the following (translated): “Activision made calls to try to find other interested parties, including Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms Inc. At least one other large company was also found, but no serious interest ever materialized.” Despite the above, the sources do not reveal the other company that Activision contacted to close a deal, but we assume that it has to be as big as Meta.

Curious and attractive details of how the transaction was managed and the power they have had in Activision to want to get rid of the company in any way. However, it is good news for all Xbox fans, since we will be able to enjoy all the classic franchises that will undoubtedly be present in Xbox Game Pass, and that Microsoft will give them a better and more powerful future.

