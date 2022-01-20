a seven-seat version for Australia

Mitsubishi Australia added a new variant to the 2022 Montero Sport line. Thus, the GRS arrives with two special colors, seven seats and other interesting elements.

The division Mitsubishi Australia added seven-seat version to lineup Pajero Sport 2022. In addition to the new GRSother two-wheel drive variants were also introduced: GLX and GLS.

With the arrival of GLX 2WD version, the starting price of the Australian Mitsubishi Montero Sport is now US $ 31,600, equivalent to about 120 million Colombian pesos. However, the new seven-seat GRS It has an initial cost of US$43,782, approximately 174 million Colombian pesos.

Going into detail, the new GRS is based on the luxury of the specification ‘Exceed’ with some aesthetic improvements. Also offered in Black Mica or White Diamond with a black roof, 18-inch black alloy wheelsfront and rear bumper garnish.

New off-road version: features

Likewise, the new GRS version has innovative blacked out exterior and interior details. What’s more, the attractive black treatment is also found on the front and rear bumper garnish, as well as the radiator grille and the roof rails.

Internally, its innovations are minimal, since the model has three rows of seats and a rear seat set that can be folded into the trunk floor. In fact, the construction of body on frame del Montero Sport will continue to captivate its fans.

On the other hand, the version is offered exclusively with the Super Select II 4WD system of the brand and the same 2.4-liter turbodiesel engine with 174 hp and 430 Nm of torquemated to an eight-speed automatic transmission found in the Montero Sport range.

Power lumbar support for the driver’s seat is now standard across the range, as are forward collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control and eight-inch touch screen.

Sandy Garcia Tarazona.




