a new world in virtual reality

The reality so much virtual What augmented, technologies that exist today and whose development is advancing exponentially, are about to open the doors to humanity to a new world where the rules of the physical and the tangible will remain in the past.

Despite the fact that for decades there has been the idea of ​​a virtual universe capable of accommodating anyone who wishes to enter it and in which they can become or live the experience you want, humanity has never been so close to doing it reality.

mark zuckerberg, the creator of Facebook and owner of Instagram Y WhatsApp, for example, forecasts that his project of metaverse, for which he even changed the original name of his company to Meta, will be a fact in 10 years.

According to the creator, this will be a “space of interaction of machines, idealized avatars and a new virtual world where art, architecture, beauty and fiction meet to socialize, shop or do business. And all this, ‘by work and grace’ of virtual reality and augmented reality”.

However, with this parallel universe and many others to which we will have access, because not only is Facebook the company that is looking to make the leap, there are many more like Microsoft or Sony, which invest millions of dollars a year in the development of applications for this immersive technology, a series of very complicated challenges and obstacles will arrive, many of which we can only begin to predict.

To understand this phenomenon in which the world is entering, Indigo Report spoke with Ruben Dario Vazquez, a master’s degree in communication from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), who explains that the concept of the metaverse refers to a new way of navigating and using the Internet.

“The idea is to create a form of interaction much closer to the physical world but with the logic and aesthetics of the video game.

“Today we can already see in some way this interconnection among users worldwide within platforms like APEX or Warzone, from Call of Duty. Here players buy “skins” and interact with other people regardless of whether they are using an XBOX, a PlayStation or a computer and browse the digital worlds”.

Faced with this scenario, the also researcher in the field of digital communication, ensures that the metaverse should no longer be seen as fiction.

“All these digital projects that are being talked about are yet to come. It is no longer a question of Science fiction. Also let’s not forget that with the pandemic us we digitize about four or five years. Maybe more.

“Millions of people who were not used to videoconferences or to buy digitally or to use certain Applications now they do it on a daily basis because they were forced to. Something that gave us a very strong impetus”, comments Darío Vázquez.

However, the specialist claims that the government has not invested to educate and promote a digital market sure to lay good foundations for the leap that is already taking place in terms of electronic commerce and that it will come even stronger with the metaverses.

Challenges and opportunities for virtual and augmented reality

The introduction of augmented reality and virtual reality in everyday activities undoubtedly raises a series of challenges very interesting, because they will drastically change the way we navigate and use the internet and the Applications.

according to the teacher Pierre Bourdin, of Informatics, Multimedia and Telecommunications Studies of the Open University of Catalonia (UOC), the first of which is that we end up devoting more time and energy to the metaverse than to the real life.

“This hypothesis may seem inconceivable, but if we look carefully we will realize that today’s social networks already generate in many people a need to be there,” says Bourdin.

The second, according to the specialist in the field, is the danger it represents for the security from our personal information.

“With the actions that we carry out in the metaverse we will reveal much more information about ourselves and in a much more unconscious way than with the contents that we share in today’s networks, which are often excessive”.

The third great challenge will be to control certain antisocial attitudes such as bullying, hate speech, and the like, all of which can be harmfully enhanced by the highly realistic and immersive nature of the environment that metaverses are intended to create.

In this sense, Rubén Darío also exposes as an obstacle the lack of regulations and the difficulty of carrying out this task in terms of digital platforms or social networks are concerned.

“These changes eventually by affecting the society and be part of most of the daily activities of people have to be regulated, and that is where the controversy of the legislation on these platforms arises, something that we have already seen today with social networks, and even with the discourse on whether the State should be involved in the management of platforms that are private or not.

