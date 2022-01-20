A new Pokémon appears in the Pokémon Unite code

After the premiere of its latest news, now we bring more news for Pokemon Unite and Trevenant. This is recently confirmed information regarding this popular MOBA: the arrival of a new Pokémon in Pokémon Unite.

New Pokémon in Pokémon Unite

In this case, we have been able to learn that, in the datamine of the new update, it has been found, among many Holoattire that we already showed you, references to Aegislash as a new balanced playable character. Surely it will be launched in February.

At the moment it is unknown when it will be released, but this is how it has been shown:

More captures that ElChicoEevee has shared have also been leaked here.

The latest in MOBA

Remember that Pokémon Unite is a team battle strategy game developed by The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studios, from Tencent Games. It is a free download game with cross-platform connection function for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

In this title, players face each other in 5v5 team battles. During the match, players will have to cooperate with their teammates to catch wild Pokémon, level up, evolve, and defeat their opponents, while they try to score more points than the rival team within the time limit.

Welcome to Æos! Here the Pokémon are more powerful and have enhanced abilities that are used by Trainers around the world in competitive Unite Battles. Take part in 5v5 team battles to see who can get the most points within the time limit. Each player controls a Pokémon and chooses between five different types: offensive, agile, balanced, defensive and auxiliary. Do you want to go on the attack? Then choose an offensive Pokémon! Would you rather lend a hand to the rest of your teammates? Then choose a helper Pokémon! Check out the full Pokemon cast here. Defeat wild Pokémon to level up, evolve your partner Pokémon, and collect Æos Energy. Deposit the energy in the opponent’s bases and defeat the Pokémon of the enemy team to prevent them from scoring. Make the most of teamwork to claim victory!

What do you think? You can find our full coverage of the game, including news and guides on the game, at this link.

Fountain.