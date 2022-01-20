a good beating of racism from James Gunn

The same thing happens with all the phenomena of cinema. When one of them arises, a narrative proposal that can be extended as a saga to the DC Extended Universe or a class of similar works, those of superheroes in this case or those of the most famous type of zombies after The night of the Living Dead (George A. Romero, 1968), comedy or even parody are close. For not always doing the same thing, filmmakers laugh at the genre. Also, from its base, as the suicide squad or now, The peacemaker (James Gunn, 2021, from 2022), available on HBO Max.

We are not talking about an approach like most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which the adventures of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and company are seasoned with a certain sense of humor, but about stories like Thor: Ragnarök (Taika Waititi, 2017), which already belong to the comedy proper. And the spin-off series about John Cena’s antihero Christopher Smith (Fast and Furious 9), like the James Gunn movie (Guardians of the Galaxy) from which it comes, is inserted in the same generic spirit of laughter.

‘The Peacemaker’: something more than delirious humor

The episodes “A Whole New Whirled” (1×01), “Best Friends, For Never” (1×02) and “Better Goff Dead” (1×03) show that the The peacemaker was to follow the absolutely shameless path of the suicide squad. Y “The Choad Less Traveled” (1×04) don’t lag behind in it. But, if the previous three had been directed by the creator of this television fiction himself, for the fourth he hands over the reins to Jody Hill, a director with sufficient experience in humorous products and, moreover, some in action of that nature.

It suffices to note that he has previously directed the path of taekwondo (2006), Security forces (2009), sixteen of the twenty-nine chapters that make up uphill and downhill (2009-2013), which he developed with Ben Best and Danny McBride, eight of Vice Principals (2016-2018), which he elaborated with the second, hunting with dad (2018) and another eight of the eighteen he has the gemstones (McBride, since 2019). So you should be comfortable with the crazy dialogues between the protagonists of The peacemaker and the hard confrontations that they live.

