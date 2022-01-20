a good beating of racism from James Gunn

The same thing happens with all the phenomena of cinema. When one of them arises, a narrative proposal that can be extended as a saga to the DC Extended Universe or a class of similar works, those of superheroes in this case or those of the most famous type of zombies after The night of the Living Dead (George A. Romero, 1968), comedy or even parody are close. For not always doing the same thing, filmmakers laugh at the genre. Also, from its base, as the suicide squad or now, The peacemaker (James Gunn, 2021, from 2022), available on HBO Max.

We are not talking about an approach like most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which the adventures of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and company are seasoned with a certain sense of humor, but about stories like Thor: Ragnarök (Taika Waititi, 2017), which already belong to the comedy proper. And the spin-off series about John Cena’s antihero Christopher Smith (Fast and Furious 9), like the James Gunn movie (Guardians of the Galaxy) from which it comes, is inserted in the same generic spirit of laughter.

‘The Peacemaker’: something more than delirious humor

The episodes “A Whole New Whirled” (1×01), “Best Friends, For Never” (1×02) and “Better Goff Dead” (1×03) show that the The peacemaker was to follow the absolutely shameless path of the suicide squad. Y “The Choad Less Traveled” (1×04) don’t lag behind in it. But, if the previous three had been directed by the creator of this television fiction himself, for the fourth he hands over the reins to Jody Hill, a director with sufficient experience in humorous products and, moreover, some in action of that nature.

It suffices to note that he has previously directed the path of taekwondo (2006), Security forces (2009), sixteen of the twenty-nine chapters that make up uphill and downhill (2009-2013), which he developed with Ben Best and Danny McBride, eight of Vice Principals (2016-2018), which he elaborated with the second, hunting with dad (2018) and another eight of the eighteen he has the gemstones (McBride, since 2019). So you should be comfortable with the crazy dialogues between the protagonists of The peacemaker and the hard confrontations that they live.

DC | hbo max

After the titles, the audiovisual display of a short sequence shot in which he moves the camera quite a bit to make it very dynamic. The rest of “The Choad Less Traveled”, has been decided by the simple efficiency of proper planning, whose images have been edited by Greg D’Auria (Star Trek: Beyond) with the same meaning. The other exceptions are found in the parallel scenes and in alternate montage, which escape from the general tone to deal with intimate dramas with well-selected songs and eloquent slow motion.

Between the accurate jokes and the science fiction enigma

One of the most rewarding things about The peacemaker are the many jokes that James Gunn has put about DC’s superhero world, with the ability to make us laugh in the same way as the other crazy things in the conversations of these crazy people. Or the part of the script where he tips her a somanta of verbal sticks to racism as a dramatic element that is a beauty. And, at a certain moment, he gives him the whim to launch us into an unexpected and hilariously crappy nod to the duels of the western that makes us smile.

DC | hbo max

On the other hand, the enigma about the Butterflies continues but, if at first they had simply not revealed to us what the matter was or what their intentions are and only their alien functioning and their monstrosity, what James Gunn has proposed with the last twist in “The Choad Less Traveled” is to question the threat that the protagonists consider real, and we, as viewers, with them. Thus, what it offers us The peacemaker He is not limited to his tremendous comic vein, but he also knows how to intrigue us with his mystery.

