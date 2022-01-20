8 Ways The Batman ’89 Comic Continues The Burtonverse

Being two of the most innovative comic book movies, Tim Burton’s Batman(1989) and its sequel, Batman Returns (1992), are considered essential viewing for all Batman fans. Although they are not the most faithful adaptation of Batman, the original film was the first piece of Batman that had such a high budget. Consequently, they are without a doubt two of the most influential comic book movies in history. However, after the premiere of Batman returns, Warner Brothers canceled Burton’s plans for the third film after numerous disagreements. WhatAs a result, Burton’s Batman timeline received a soft reboot in Batman Forever. (nineteen ninety five)by Joel Schumacher.

Thanks to DC Comics, in 2021 the first issue of Batman 89, a comic that narrates the continuation of the Burtonverso. The new comic series has continued the Burtonverse in multiple ways, such as telling the story of Harvey Dent, which actor Billy Dee Williams portrayed in Burton’s first Batman movie.

8 Continued Presence Of The Joker’s Gang

In Burton’s first Batman movie, the Joker (played by actor Jack Nicholson) was the main villain. After falling into a vat of chemical waste, Jack Napier became the Joker. As the Joker tried to become king of the criminal underworld, he formed a gang of thugs who committed crimes in Gotham. After dying at the end of the film, the Joker did not appear in the Burtonverse again. However, in the first issue of the comic Batman ’89, the Joker’s influence lives on. And it is that the members of his gang continue to terrorize the streets of Gotham in the hope of securing a solid position in the criminal underworld.

7 The Original 1989 Batman Writer Returns

To make sure the comic’s Batman ’89 is a true continuation of the Burtonverse, DC brought back the original film’s screenwriter, Sam Hamm, to write the entire six-issue series. Rather than bring in a veteran Batman comic book writer for the series, DC’s choice to turn to the original writer for the film franchise was a wise move. This ensures that Burton’s original vision – or something very close to it – appears in the comic series.

In the four issues published so far, Hamm’s writing reflects well on the characters. They all talk and behave like in the movies.

6 Drake Winston Becomes Robin

It is well known among fans of Burton’s Batman films that the third film originally had plans to introduce Robin in the form of an original character, Drake Winston. In fact, before the movie fell apart, actor Marlon Wayans agreed to play the role. In the sequel to the comic, fans have finally seen what Wayans’ Robin could have looked like in the movie as Drake Winston. An underprivileged young man from a Gotham slum appeared in issue #1 of the story, wearing a black hood with a yellow cape. Shortly after their initial meeting, Winston and Bruce Wayne met and discussed forming a partnership as Batman and Robin.

5 The introduction of Barbara Gordon

Having never appeared in Burton’s Batman movies, Barbara Gordon’s introduction to the Burtonverse has come entirely from the Burton comic. Batman ’89 . Introduced in the opening pages of the first issue as Harvey Dent’s girlfriend, Barbara Gordon is a police sergeant who works alongside her father, Commissioner James Gordon.

Although Barbara Gordon ended up appearing in Batman & Robin(1998) by Schumacher, his story in the sequel to the comic goes a completely different path than the one shown in the movie. Up to this point in the comics, Barbara has shown no signs of becoming Batgirl. He currently works as a policeman to stop Dos Caras.

4 Billy Dee Williams’ Two-Face Transformation

Cast as the district attorney who has joined the efforts to capture Batman, Harvey Dent (played by actor Billy Dee Williams) featured prominently in Tim Burton’s first Batman movie, but did not appear in the second. In the continuation of the comic, Dent is still the District Attorney, and he is also Barbara Gordon’s boyfriend. Aside from a romantic relationship, Dent is more fleshed out in this version of the story. His connection to the inner-city neighborhoods is on full display as he tours parts of Gotham and displays long-standing relationships with the locals. After running into a burning building at the end of issue 2, Harvey falls into a puddle of gasoline, which catches fire, burning half his face.

3 A more developed Jim Gordon and Harvey Bullock

Two of the less developed characters in Tim Burton’s Batman movies are Police Commissioner James Gordon and Lieutenant Harvey Bullock. Though both are long-running supporting characters in the Batman mythos, their roles in the film – especially that of Harvey Bullock – are as two semi-unknown cops who appear in pivotal scenes. They never do anything that seriously affects the plot or alters the path of other characters.

However, in the comics, the impact of the two has been reinforced and they are both more serious characters. Readers even see Harvey Bullock verbally confront Harvey Dent on more than one panel, as it’s made clear early on that Bullock sees Dent as nothing more than a politician.

2 The Classic Suit And The Batmobile Return

One of the many reasons Tim Burton’s Batman movies remain iconic is because of the beloved designs of Batman’s suit and Batmobile. With a black metallic coating that complements the small yellow Batman logo, this version of the Bat-Suit is famous for being the first of its kind on screen and for heavily reflecting the character’s presence. The lower chest area of ​​the suit was slightly adjusted to batman returns and keeps the same look. The iconic 1989 Batmobile, which remained the same in the sequel, is still considered by some to be the prettiest Batmobile to ever grace the screen. Fortunately, both well-known designs remain in comic book history, reinforcing fans’ reading of Tim Burton’s Batman.

1 Michelle Pfieffer’s Catwoman Is Alive

introduced in batman returnsMichelle Pfieffer’s Catwoman has long been a fan favorite adaptation of the character. Though her ultimate fate was left ambiguous following a fight with Maxwell Lord at the end of the film, whether Catwoman was dead or alive was a complete mystery to fans of Burton’s Batman. But now, thanks to Batman ’89 #2, fans know that Catwoman survived her encounter with Lord and still roams the streets of Gotham, dancing the line between villain and antihero. At this point in the comic’s history, Catwoman’s involvement is unknown. However, it is clear that he will soon play a major role, as he has recently hacked into the Gotham Police computer system.