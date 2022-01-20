3 keys to show off the velvet trend

The tissue from velvet it’s a vintage option that was all the rage in the ’90s. Hollywood celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Nicole Kidman, Robin Wright, Penelope Cruz, and Cameron Diaz have worn elegant suits and dresses on red carpets on various occasions, and now in 2022, this fabric is once again a trend for ‘street style’ looks.

This is mentioned by the image consultant Ana Azuero, who emphasizes that elegance and softness are some of the key points of this fabric. “The velvet it is also called velvet. It is an option that this year will be present in both day and night looks,” says Azuero. If you haven’t yet dared to add it to your outfits, the expert brings some tips for you to use:

For an informal look, velvet pants go well with a white t-shirt. You can add accessories in the same color as the pants or others that create a contrast. If you enjoy monochromatic looks, there are one-piece options such as maxi blazers (which simulate a short dress), long dresses or jumpers. If you opt for this option, prefer mini accessories so as not to overload your wardrobe. If you enjoy monochromatic looks, there are one-piece options such as maxi blazers (which simulate a short dress), long dresses or jumpers. If you opt for this option, prefer mini accessories so as not to overload your wardrobe.

Being the velvet Usually in a single color, you can also create more risky looks with pieces that have striking prints such as those inspired by the nature (such as flowers and leaves) and those of lines (vertical and horizontal). “These prints will never go out of style because they are timeless and can be worn day or night,” says Azuero.

