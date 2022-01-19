Zahara, increasingly closer to the style of her mother Angelina Jolie

It is difficult to talk about the children of fashion celebrities and resist saying that they are their style heirs. We have many examples of families of celebrities in which, over the years, the little ones have equaled their parents in good taste and success. At the same time, many have also become true icons. Zahara, the daughter of Angelina Jolie, is only 17 years old, but in his appearances his interest in trendsyes She follows the perfect reference that is her mother.

Zahara She is closer to her mother than ever. She accompanies him to meetings and rallies he organizes Angelina Jolie to defend the rights of the most disadvantaged, a fight in which the Hollywood actress is totally immersed. It was the denunciation of the Afghanistan crisis that caused Angelina Jolie to open Instagram.

In their outings together we see that they even coordinate, possibly even spontaneously. Last monday, Angelina and Zahara agreed on the choice of both trendy cloth coats for their ‘street style’ looks. Their duet image was in perfect harmony.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Both the look of the mother and the daughter was a styling basics. Angelina Jolie combined a black coat with leather heeled boots matching, which added an avant-garde touch to his image. Through the opening of her fashionable outer garment, her long gray skirt. His celine handbag black and white did not go unnoticed. It was the best complement he could add to his outfit.

Zahara also wore a Cloth coat oversize, but he took the garment to his land. Its design was a dressing gown type, shorter and brown. He bet like his mother on the dark one at the bottom and dressed in a pair of grayish blue jeans. Instead of boots, the teenager opted for her generation’s favorite shoe: Converse sneakers. His characteristic blue hair added color to the gray New York day.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Also present at the family outing was Maddox, Angelina Jolie’s 20-year-old firstborn. It is noted that each of the six children of ‘Brangelina’ owns their own style. They have boasted of having character and personality from a very early age.

stand out Shiloh, 15 years old – underwent a hormone therapy in a process of gender identity with the support of their parents-; and without a doubt Zahara, as the faithful squire of his mother. It was she who wore the Elie Saab design that Angelina Jolie premiered at the 2014 Oscars at the premiere of ‘Eternals’.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io