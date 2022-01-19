Zague revealed that the Eagles did not allow him to play for Porto

Luis Roberto Alves ‘Zague’ made history with America by becoming the top scorer in the history of the azulcrema team, but in the 90s he had the opportunity to play in Europe.

The former soccer player revealed that at the time the porto was interested in his services, but the then president of the Eagles, Emilio Diez Barroso he denied it.

“Yes, I was excited about going (to Europe). There was that possibility, through a promoter. They looked for me from different countries, but the safest thing was the porto. Emilio Diez Barroso, president of the team at the time, told me: ‘Look, if they keep talking to me, I’ll take the contract, tear it up and put it in the toilet,'” he confessed Zague in an interview on Luis García’s YouTube channel.

The now commentator announced that playing in Europe was a dream that he could not fulfill.

“That concern that many players have today to emigrate to Europe, which I also had, but the rules were different because the player belonged to the club, one could not leave. America he didn’t leave me, precisely for that reason, because he belonged to the club. In the end there was an increase in salary, but I would have liked to live the experience,” said the former attacker.

In your stay with America, louis robert won three league titles, three Concacaf titles and an Inter-American Cup.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: AMERICA: THIS IS HOW JORGE MERÉ PLAYS, NEW REINFORCEMENT OF THE EAGLES