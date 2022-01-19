YouTube as a babysitter: Nastya, the girl who has earned 25 million euros with basic children’s videos | Present

She is one of the main reasons why YouTube is currently considered the most popular – and moonlighting – babysitter on the planet. Anastasia Radzinskaya, better known as Nastya, has managed to get more than two hundred million subscribers to glue their young faces to the screen with the same devotion that their parents displayed before Sesame Street. At only seven years old, the videos starring this girl with golden hair and angelic eyes, who seem to be taken from a toy catalogue, have made her the most successful on YouTube worldwide. Also in real gold for the brands that stick to having her as an ambassador, forming a business emporium now highlighted by the magazine Forbes. According to the specialized publication, Nastya is the only woman, and the youngest, in the list of the ten youtubers that amassed the most money in 2021 worldwide, with about 25 million euros in revenue. A figure higher than what Hollywood stars such as Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lawrence or Ryan Gosling have pocketed in the same period, thus delving into the ever-deepening generation gap on the nature of entertainment icons. Children youtubers of today are the Macaulay Culkins of the past.

Although her videos are translated and published in up to seven different languages, Like Nastya, as her main YouTube channel is called, could be the digital child of a low-budget children’s show from the 1990s. Sometimes accompanied by her father and others by her best friend Evelyn, Nastya is the great protagonist of some videos with a traditional cut and an educational and recreational spirit. Learn to sleep alone, how to decorate cupcakes for Halloween or the discovery of the five senses are some of the latest publications on the channel. Short, episodic stories, full of sound effects and very simple physical comedy – that thing about slipping on the skin of a banana or the pie on the face – that works so well among preschoolers. This is corroborated by the data: the video of a mundane visit to the zoo in 2018 now has 900 million views on YouTube alone. But beyond the monetization of each viewing and the sponsorship of brands such as Lego, the young woman’s fortune also responds to the sale of the rights to her old catalog, the marketing of an NFT collection and the launch of her first line of toys, which will hit stores around the world throughout this coming spring.

Nastya appeared for the first time in the list of the youtubers highest paid in 2019, raising more than 16 million euros with five years. Although she was born in the Russian city of Krasnodar, the girl emigrated to warm Florida along with her parents Yuri and Anna, also responsible for the digital phenomenon she has become, when her success became global. Anastasya was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth and the root of the channel is in the videos that Yuri uploaded to the Internet to inform her family and friends about her medical progress. “We were told that Nastya would not walk or talk. Either the treatment and our love helped, or the doctors made a mistake in the diagnosis, ”confessed her mother in an interview, confirming that her firstborn was a completely healthy girl.

Nastya currently attends a private school in Miami, studies Chinese and Spanish as extracurricular activities and in her free time attends singing, dancing and acting classes. In the absence of legislation that, as in the cinema or television, regulates the work and overexposure of minors, Yuri declared in Bloomberg that his daughter only records when she feels like it –according to him, only on weekends– and that a large part of her income goes to a bank account in which she is the sole owner. “It really all depends on her. If he wakes up tomorrow and says he doesn’t want to do any more videos, we won’t do it.”

On her Instagram account, the seven-year-old star poses in front of private jets, documents her multiple stays in luxury hotels and shamelessly boasts subscribers, awards and Guinness Records. How then to know when a child has become a tool in the service of parental ambition? “The minor is instrumentalized when his interest is not looked after, but rather that of the parents, when the child is used so that the parents obtain some income. In this case, they are forced to carry out certain activities that for them are no longer fun, but work. This must be pursued”, pointed out the lawyer Ana Belén Spínola, a specialist in criminal law, family and new technologies, in the article The controversial business of children youtubers published in The country.

Nastya thus takes over from other entertainment prodigies such as Shirley Temple, Tatum O’Neal or Macaulay Culkin, only changing the size of the screen on which she dazzles her audience. In the absence of knowing if Nastya’s adolescence will be like that of any other child or will join the long list of broken toys in pop culture, the truth is that her success is symptomatic of the unstoppable rise of digital entertainment for children.

In our country, the growth of YouTube among children continues to increase, being the most used application by children under 10 years of age. As the report published by Qustodio, a platform designed for parental control, points out, a Spanish child spent an average of 97 minutes a day consuming this type of video this summer, 34% more than in May of the same year. And, although far from the figures of the young Russian, in our country channels such as Las Ratitas, starring the sisters Gisele and Claudia, exceed 24 million subscribers and have several videos that exceed 200 million views. The potential of the children’s audience seems as limitless as Nastya’s media and business ceiling.