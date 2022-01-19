Xiaomi Pure Mode will arrive in future MIUI 13 updates

In September of last year we learned of the existence of the Pure mode that Xiaomi had developed. A functionality designed to improve the security of our smartphones that will be integrated into future MIUI 13 updates.

It seemed that this new application had been stopped but the news that reaches us from China suggests that Xiaomi would have resumed its tests. However, we will still have to wait until it reaches our phones.

MIUI’s “pure mode” is a installation mode of the system totaly new and has like main function prevent the installation of malicious applications that contain viruses, trojans, etc. To do this, it will block the installation of applications, leaving the system application store, GetApps, as the only way to install it.

This app will handle detect possible viruses in the applications that we are going to install; will improve our privacy as it will review whether it collects our personal data without our consent and also will check if it is compatible with our smartphone.

All applications that have the approval of Xiaomi will be tested manually to ensure they meet company standards and are valid in Pure Mode.

Of course, this mode can be turned on and off when the user wants it. But by focusing on Xiaomi’s own app store, we may not see this functionality reach the global version of MIUI.

In China, Xiaomi does not include Google services, which include the Play Store, on its smartphones, so MIUI Pure can easily protect the way to install apps. However, outside of its native country, the Play Store is the quintessential Android application store, so MIUI Pure would have no effect on the global ROM.

