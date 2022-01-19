‘Wolverine’ is sick! Hugh Jackman and his fight against skin cancer

The Australian Hugh Jackman has commented that he suffers from skin cancer – Australia is also the country with the highest rate of skin cancer -, that he has recently discovered it and that since then he regrets not having used a greater amount of sun protection or having done the Necessary skin checks.











Hugh Jackman and his illness





A non-healing nose injury was the red flag for Hugh Jackman to go to the doctor and be diagnosed with skin cancer in November 2013. Since then, the Australian actor has outgrown him five times.

Despite being the mildest cancer, it is not the least important, this is the case of the actor, since he has undergone surgery four times to remove the cancer three times in the nose and once in the shoulder.

The actor mentioned in an interview with People that every three months he goes for a medical check-up, he must take care of himself all his life. “My doctor says that I am going to have more appearances of cancer, so I have to check myself for life”

What is a basal cell carcinoma?

Basal cell carcinoma, basal cell carcinoma or basal cell carcinoma, we must consider it as a malignant tumor since it has a destructive and progressive growth that can lead, over time, to affect vital structures and therefore cause death. But this is exceptional, normally and in most cases, it has a good prognosis as long as it is removed as early as possible. Its complete elimination supposes the cure since in very rare occasions it is capable of producing metastasis (involvement of distant organs).

It is possibly the most frequent malignant tumor of the human gender, and its development is influenced by solar radiation, although there are other causes such as chemical contamination by arsenic or tar. In any case, this disease has come to present impediments to the actor when it comes to singing.

It is a non-disturbing lesion and has a slow but progressive growth. It usually appears in exposed areas, as in the case of the actor (Hugh Jackman, in addition to other physical qualities, has a prominent nose), and is the result of chronic exposure to sunlight. “Wolverine comes from a country (Australia) where there is a lot of sun exposure and where its inhabitants have a high risk of skin cancer, and he must have accumulated too much sun during childhood..

So, although the 52-year-old heartthrob is apparently out of danger, he thanks his fans for all their support and affection: ‘First of all, thank you all for your incredible support. I have a lot of support for the biopsy I just received,’ the Hollywood star concluded.

