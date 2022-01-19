Witch, feminist or illiterate peasant? Several authors speculate on the life of William Shakespeare’s wife

The best-known fact about William Shakespeare’s wife is the one that appears in the author’s will, saying that he leaves his wife “his second best bed”. It has always been interpreted as one of the meanest posthumous details in history, an insult post-mortem from the author of Macbeth to the mother of his children. In reality, Hathaway would have received, according to the law of the time, a third of his fortune and the right to stay in New Place, the house in Stratford that Shakespeare bought with what he earned in the theater. On the other hand, the beds were then an ornamental piece of furniture, which was sometimes exhibited in the living room, and it was more or less common to highlight them in wills. That said, the wife of history’s most celebrated author has often been treated by historians and biographers with the same disdain that exudes from that testament. As a hindrance that Shakespeare had to overcome in order to write his work.

In Hamnet, the dazzling new novel by Maggie O’Farrell, published this week in Spanish in Libros del Asteroides and in Catalan in L’Altra, the author makes a subtle reference to that second-best bed. O’Farrell, who won the Women’s Prize for Fiction with this book, titles his book with the name of Shakespeare’s only son, Hamnet, separated only by a letter from Hamlet, but in reality he makes his wife, the one she prefers to call Agnes, as she is named in her father’s will. O’Farrell does something pretty daring. He leaves William Shakespeare so in the background that he even denies him his name. Her character always appears as so many female characters in literature have, such as “her husband,” or “the son,” or “the Latin tutor.” And Agnes, of whom only four reliable biographical data are known – that she was born in 1582, that she was the daughter of a fairly well-off farmer, that her mother died when she was ten years old, that she was eight years older than Shakespeare and that they married almost certainly forced because she got pregnant – he invents a whole life for her. The Agnes of Hamnet it has something witchy. Feel premonitions. She knows, for example, that at the moment of her death only two of her three children will surround her. He knows everything about plants and is dedicated to collecting herbs from the forest to prepare ointments with which he treats all the people of the region. He has a pet kestrel. In the town they treat her as strange, they believe that she has caused an illness to her stepmother based on spells and they do not understand what she is doing getting involved with the glover’s son. When her first daughter, Susanna, is going to be born, she goes into the forest and stops her there, alone, without anyone’s help. She is beautiful, much to the chagrin of her stepmother, Joan, and a bit wild. Her daughters don’t understand why she can’t be like other mothers, why she always wears dirty skirts.

O’Farrell is not the first author to try to restore Agnes, or Anne. Carol Ann Duffy wrote in 1999 the poem Anne Hathaway, perhaps the most famous of his book The World’s Wife. There he gives the voice to Shakespeare’s woman and returns to the subject of the bed, but imagining her as the object that explained his love, a place of “forests, castles, torches, cliffs, seas”, not as a second-rate legacy. “Some nights I dreamed that he had written to me, the bed a page under his writer’s hands,” writes Duffy, who chooses to imagine the couple’s relationship as loving and passionate, despite the fact that Shakespeare spent almost the entire year in London , working at the Globe and barely seeing his wife two or three times a year.

Feminist and polemicist Germaine Greer also wrote a semi-imagined biography of Anne in 2011, titled precisely Shakespeare’s Wife. In the foreword, Greer admits that all Shakespeare biographies are “straw houses” because they are based on the same meager evidence, but says that “there are worse straw houses and better straw houses” and states that his intention is to oppose the “bardolaters” who have painted the author’s wife all her life as an illiterate peasant who, with her pregnancy, trapped Shakespeare in a forced marriage that eventually became an embarrassment for him. He refers to biographers such as Stephen Greenblatt who maintain that Shakespeare left Stratford to run away from his wife. Germaine Greer’s Anne is almost a feminist ahead of her time, single-handedly supporting her children during William Shakespeare’s so-called “lost years” between 1985 and 1592, when he went to London to seek his fortune. Greer portrays her as a patient, astute, literate, capable, calm and responsible woman. He even grants her the possibility, very implausible according to the other biographers, that she was the one in charge of financing the famous First Folio, the publication of 36 works of Shakespeare that two of his friends were in charge of publishing seven years after the death of Shakespeare. author and which was crucial in sealing his future reputation.

“Why is it so hard to believe that William Shakespeare at 18 fell so in love with a 26-year-old girl that he courted her and finally won her over?” the book asks. Those eight years of difference have been, after all, the fact that many biographers cling to to characterize the marriage as something forced, an uncomfortable obstacle that the author had to overcome in order to have a literary career. In King’s Night, the character of Orsino says that a man should always marry a woman younger than him and that is interpreted by some scholars of the author as a taunt for his wife. Also the fact that they had only three children, very few in Elizabethan times, is often used as an argument that proves that they barely lived together.

In Hamnet, O’Farrell tells a story that is both realistic and novelistic, that of a marriage arising from a very passionate real love that is transformed by divergences of character (his ambition, her aspirations) and by a misfortune unavoidable, the death of the son. “The husband” and Agnes start their romance when he is sent to teach her little stepbrothers to pay off a debt that his father, a glover, has with her family. The day they meet, she feels “something powerful; of that she was sure; with many layers and strata, like a landscape” and he is equally fascinated. After getting married, half secretly, the couple goes to live in the little house attached to his family, a arranged arrangement between her brother and his father. The husband goes to the tavern, teaches, and takes refuge in his room, where he reads and looks out the window. Soon he will go to London, to expand his father’s glove business, and Agnes will notice how he becomes a different person. When he returns, it seems to him that it is not him. In the novel, the couple have a vague plan to move to London with their children as soon as he settles there, but this never happens due to the plague and the failing health of one of the daughters, Judith. Instead, Shakespeare buys the best house in Stratford, New Place, and moves the family there. He visits two or three times a year. His wife always takes at least a week to be able to look him in the eye and he always imagines what other women he has been with.

Shakespeare himself did not help to dispel doubts about the true nature of his relationship with Anne in his play. For the past century and a half, scholars have argued above all about the identity of “Fair Youth,” the young man addressed in sonnets 18 to 126, and the “Dark Lady,” whom he dedicates sonnets 127 to 152. For both there are dozens of hypotheses, from Shakespeare’s patron, Henry Wriothesley, to a madam and prostitute from the Clerkenwell neighborhood. Some, like Germaine Greer, argue that some of the sonnets could have been dedicated to his wife. Number 57, they argue, could well be addressed to a wife with whom there is already a certain distance, but whom he still loves, and can even be used as a recipe for non-toxic (poly) love coming directly from the 16th century: “Neither I start to think jealous / where you will be and what you will be doing. / Like a sad slave I think of the others / to whom you give joy and I understand. / Truly, love is blind. / Well, no matter how bad you do, he doesn’t see it.