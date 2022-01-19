Windows 11 KB5010795 update fixes VPN bug

Yesterday morning Microsoft launched a generalized update in record time to correct the problem with L2TP VPN. This was a problem that had been carried over to multiple versions of Windows and needed to be resolved as soon as possible, which is why they have released an OOB update (Out of Band) to solve some problems. To download it we must go to Windows Update as usual.

Goodbye VPN L2TP issues with Windows 10 (KB5010793) and Windows 11 (KB5010795)

after install KB5009566, IP security (IPSEC) connections that contain a provider ID might fail. The connections vpn that use Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP) or IP Security Internet Key Exchange (IPSEC IKE) could also be affected.

In addition to VPN connectivity issues, the new updates also fix Windows Server domain controller restart issues, failure to start virtual machines within Hyper-V, and failure to mount ReFS (Resilient File System) formatted removable media.

As we have already indicated this not only affected Windows 11 but the bug even dragged on to Windows 7. If you work with this type of network, we recommend updating to solve the problem. Next, we leave you the pertinent information of the different patches for the affected versions of Windows.

Windows 11, version 21H1: KB5010795

Windows Server 2022: KB5010796

Windows 10, version 21H2: KB5010793

Windows 10, version 21H1: KB5010793

Windows 10, version 20H2, Windows Server, version 20H2: KB5010793

Windows 10, version 20H1, Windows Server, version 20H1: KB5010793

Windows 10, version 1909, Windows Server, version 1909: KB5010792

Windows 10, version 1607, Windows Server 2016: KB5010790

Windows 10, version 1507: KB5010789

Windows 7 SP1: KB5010798

Windows Server 2008 SP2: KB5010799

As we always indicate, it is better to wait a day or two before installing a monthly cumulative update. In this way we make sure that if there is any serious fault we know about it through other people.