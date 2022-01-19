Will Smith’s dance with his mother celebrating her 85th birthday that has gone viral

The admiration and love that actor Will Smith feels for his mother, Caroline Bright, is known throughout the world. He has never repaired when it comes to expressing his feelings in public and bragging about it on his social networks when he has the opportunity.

And what better occasion to do it than on his 85th birthday. The actor uploaded a video dancing with his mother to the song I Wanna Dance With Somebody by Whitney Houston.

Both dancing holding hands and moving from one side to the other. A scene that thousands of people have found very tender and that they seem to be enjoying very much because of the smile that they do not miss a single moment.

“85 today! Happy birthday, mom. Let’s dance until we reach 100,” he says in the text that accompanies the video. Something that touched the hearts of his fans who made the video run all over the internet.

Will Smith EDITORIAL / Other Sources

Caroline is one of the most important figures in Will’s life. In her memoirs, she tells how her father used gender-based violence against her and he even considered killing him for defending her when he was a teenager.

Will Smith has premiered a new program on Youtube YouTube / Will Smith

“When I was a child, I always told myself that one day I would avenge my mother. I stopped at the top of the stairs. I could have pushed him down and easily gotten away with it,” the actor wrote in the book.

The couple formed by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith is one of the most established in Hollywood

Fortunately, the bad times are over and Will also tells dozens of anecdotes and good times by his side. Without a doubt he seems to have always been there for her and it is something reciprocated.