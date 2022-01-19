Will Smith unleashes dancing on his mother’s 85th birthday: “Until 100”

Will Smith He did not want to miss one of the most important experiences for him. the of celebrate a birthday with your mother. He has done it and he has also uploaded a video dancing with her for commemorate those 85 years just turned that it has been worth for it to have been done viral. The two have given everything of themselves in that dance to celebrate it accordingly.

In fact, The actor has not hesitated and has wanted to show the world what he feels at this moment. Hence, you see him with his mother dancing holding hands and moving from one side to another. A scene that thousands of people have found very tender and that they seem to be enjoying because of the smile that they do not miss a single moment.

Moreover, along with this video, the one who acted as the ‘Prince of Bel-Air’, has written a very affectionate message: “85 today! Happy birthday, mom. Let’s dance until we reach 100,” he says. in the text.

Caroline is one of the most important figures in Smith’s life. At the time, she told how her father used gender violence on her and he even considered killing him for defending her when she was a teenager. “When I was a child, I always told myself that one day I would avenge my mother. I stopped at the top of the stairs. I could have pushed him down and easily gotten away with it“Wrote the actor in the book.