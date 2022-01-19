Will Smith once had to pay his own mother $140,000 in child support for himself and his siblings

Will Smith has divorced his first wife, Sheree Zampino. They have a son, Trey, together, and Smith presumably pays all of the required child support. We have not heard otherwise. But, that’s not the big child support story. The big child support story in Smith’s life is that he paid his own mother’s child support, $140,000 in total.

Smith writes about the incident in his new autobiography, Will be. It happened in 1998, by which time Smith had already starred in box office hits. Independence Day Y Men in black.

How child support came about after Will Smith was an adult

Smith referred to his parents as Daddio and Mom-Mom. They broke up when he was still a teenager. In 1997, Mom-Mom was moving and found her divorce papers unfiled. So, she filed them away to make things official.

“Mom-Mom’s filing of divorce papers unleashed the full weight of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” she wrote. “Daddio had taken care of us, but never officially alimony paid, a fact that came to light in the basic review of the procedures. Mama-Mama was informed that with interest and penalties, Daddio owed her about $140,000. And she wanted every penny of his money. Under Pennsylvania law, if you refused or were unable to pay, you could be arrested, put in jail, and have your assets seized by the sheriff.”

Will Smith’s father refused to sign divorce papers

Daddio called a family meeting. Smith was on the set of wild wild west, which came out in 1999, so this was around 1998. For some reason, Daddio didn’t want to sign the divorce papers, “AND THROW IT ALL OUT, JUST LIKE THIS?” as Smith recalls.

Neither Smith nor his brothers could understand why their father refused to sign.

“To this day, I have no idea what Daddio was thinking,” he wrote. “Perhaps there was some strange finality in the firm that was too much to bear; maybe that’s why he never signed them in the first place. But the first domino had been overturned.

Mom-Mom didn’t want her rich son to bail out his ex

Mom-mom told her son not to help Daddio, but he was the only rapper-turned-actor-turned-movie star in the family. He had the resources to figure all of this out, unlikely as it was.

“I was stuck,” he wrote. “Daddio didn’t have $140,000 and mom-mom wasn’t willing to make any concessions. And there was no version of me letting my father go to jail. So, in a clandestine Ponzi-style deal, I wired $140,000 into Daddio’s account; He immediately wrote a check out to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for the full amount, and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania paid mom-mom back child support.”

At least Smith has a sense of humor about it now.

“This made me the first person in Pennsylvania history to pay their own child support,” he wrote. “(Note: When mom-mom found out I had paid off dad’s debt, she got mad. And immediately wrote me a check for $140,000, making her the first person in Pennsylvania history to pay her own child back for child support overdue. They had paid for themselves.)”

