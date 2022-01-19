Will Smith is the father of the Williams tennis players and sisters, in the tape ‘King Richard’

EFE

LOS ANGELES.- Will Smith plays the father of the sisters Venus and Serena Williams in “King Richard”, a Warner Bros. film directed by Latino Reinaldo Marcus Green and whose first trailer premiered this Wednesday.

The double nominee for best actor for “Ali” (2001) and “The Pursuit of Happyness” (2006) gets into the skin of Richard Williams, who from Compton, one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Los Angeles (USA) .), took his daughters to the top of world tennis.

The trailer gives some glimpses of the difficulties the Williamses faced, from racism to machismo, and how their father completely turned to make them racket stars.

“Venus and Serena are going to rock the world,” says Smith in this first sneak peek of “King Richard.”

“King Richard” will be released in US theaters on November 19 and on HBO Max at the same time.

Smith was also involved in this film as a producer while his wife, fellow actress Jada Pinkett Smith, is listed as executive producer.

Also, both Venus and Serena Williams are executive producers of “King Richard.”

Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton play Venus and Serena Williams, respectively, in this film that also stars Aunjanue Ellis, Tony Goldwyn, Jon Bernthal and Dylan McDermott. The script was written by Zach Baylin.

“King Richard” represents a very important leap in the career of Marcus Green, a filmmaker of Puerto Rican origin who caught the attention of the film industry with “Monsters and Men” (2018).

This film starring John David Washington (“Tenet”, 2020) won the Special Jury Award for Best American First Feature at the Sundance Independent Film Festival.

The director released the independent film “Joe Bell” last week with Mark Wahlberg as the star.

On the horizon he has another very interesting project, since last March it was announced that Paramount hired him as director of a biographical film about Bob Marley.

cmd