Will Smith close to his first Oscar for ‘The Williams Method’

It has had to rain a lot and to spend many movies but the great moment of Will Smith could have arrived. Although the actor is one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood, one of those who can impose their own rules on whoever wants to deal with him, and although his filmography includes dozens of blockbusters (who doesn’t like blockbusters? Will Smith’s action?), the truth is that until now he had not had much luck in the main industry awards. In fact, until now he had been more successful at the Grammys for his facet as a rapper than at the main film awards. He was nominated for a Golden Globe for The prince of Bel Air, for Ali, for Looking for happiness and by Truth hurts, and was about to win the Oscar for his role as the boxer, first, and for Looking for happiness after; but in all these cases Smith ended up leaving empty. Well, empty and with box office results that have allowed him to own an impressive motorhome with a cinema room included. But Smith had long been waiting for the moment to get a statuette, and with The Williams Method (King Richard) may have arrived.

After the past four unsuccessful nominations at the Golden Globes, Will Smith has won the coveted award for the first time at this 79th edition of the awards. We already announced at the time that king richard sounded like Oscar, and now Smith is one step closer to catching up. Drawing from Richard Williams’ memoirs, in the film Smith plays the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, a flawed man determined that his two daughters become sports legends after watching Virigina Ruzici play on television. And he succeeded, that is sports history, but his father’s struggle to make it possible is not as well known.

The film opens in Spain on February 21, but critics have already confirmed what could be intuited from the trailer for Williams method. They say it’s the actor’s best performance since ‘Ali’; the performance of his life even. And there seems to be consensus that the film works so well thanks to “a terrific Smith playing a flawed man” (Usa Today), an “excellent performance” about who “endured danger, ridicule and desperation to create the circumstances of success” of the tennis players (Time Out).

The Golden Globe is one more small step to win the Oscar, although Will Smith will still have to compete with Benedict Cumberbatch who, for his work in the power of the dog, seems to be his main rival in the Oscar race. The Golden Globes have opted for Smith, but the academy could be of a different opinion. He will also have to face Andrew Garfield, who has also won a Golden Globe as the best leading actor for tick, tick… Boom!, in this case in the comedy or musical category. And don’t forget Javier Barden’s performance in Being the Ricardos, that of debutant Cooper Hoffman by Licorice Pizza or that of Denzel Washington in Macbeth. 20 years ago the actor Training day already foiled Smith’s closest attempt at the statuette with Ali and now they are back to compete with two of the best works of each.

At the moment, it seems more than guaranteed that Will Smith will have an Oscar nomination again. From here it only remains to wish him luck.

