Will Call of Duty say goodbye to PlayStation and hello only to Xbox?

what will happen to Call of Duty? It is perhaps the second most important question related to the purchase of Activision-Blizzard by Microsoft, after what will happen with Bobby Kotick, and it is that the doubt that assails the industry and the players because of the relationship that the franchise has had with PlayStation over the years is undeniable and now the outlook is uncertain as it is thought that Microsoft | Xbox didn’t spend nearly $70 million to share its acquisition across other platforms.

doCall of Duty will be torn from the arms of PlayStation?

To put ourselves in perspective, it is necessary to take into account that Call of Duty and PlayStation is a relationship that began to gain prominence in the PS3 era after the success of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and the rise of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, titles that put the franchise on top. Over time, the relationship strengthened and PlayStation became the console where the FPS installments were played, resulting in millions of users, millions of copies and millions of dollars spent that stop, until now, in the coffers of Sony. and Activision-Blizzard. This got to the point where there was usually time-exclusive content, did you want to enjoy it on launch day? You would have to buy a PlayStation.

During the PlayStation 4 era, Call of Duty It was one of the main generators of income that formed the financial base on which the success of the console rested and this time it was inevitable not to think about the annual installment of the franchise related, in different ways, to the Sony console.

However, January 18, 2022 arrived, a historic date in the history of the industry since Activision-Blizzard was bought by Microsoft and that implies that IPs, including Call of Duty, are owned by the North American company and archrival, Xbox.

Xbox speaks in general terms but makes it clear that there will be exclusive content

Within the framework of this announcement that has shaken everyone, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox and the next general director of Activision-Blizzard, declared that they have sufficient knowledge of the relationship that exists between the players and the content that they have just acquired on other platforms for what they are committed to. However, he also made it clear that “there will be things that will be kept as exclusive” and this is where it all lies.

According to Jeff Grubb, what could happen is that Call of Duty: Warzone is maintained as a cross-platform game due to its nature, because removing it from that ecosystem would be shooting itself in the foot. Otherwise, the main deliveries of Call of Duty since, according to their perspective, these will become exclusive to the Xbox gaming environment made up of consoles, PCs and the cloud.

OKAY. Fine. I’ll do the damn discourse. Warzone will remain multiplatform, but I think main Call of Duty games go exclusive. Microsoft already ran the numbers on every scenario with Bethesda and it determined exclusivity to Game Pass is the best way to drive its goals. — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) January 18, 2022

For his part, the independent analyst Benji Sales considers that the annual delivery model that we have seen from Call of Duty For years it will change due to all the projects and franchises that are now part of the Xbox portfolio, so it is possible that we will see a new installment at least every 2 years. This means that the next Call of Duty they will receive another treatment in their development process and therefore an important investment which, hardly, will be thought to be shared with other platforms.

Activision basically lived and died by whether a new COD released every year. It HAD to happen for their business model For Microsoft / Xbox there are lots of games to market and release. I could see Call of Duty becoming a franchise that releases every 2 years now honestly — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) January 18, 2022

The background of Bethesda suggests that the era of CoD on PlayStation ended

The immediate precedent that we have in this regard is the purchase of Bethesda, where Microsoft made it clear that it would respect the agreements prior to the operation but any project after it would be exclusive to Xbox. Of course, at that time diplomacy was appealed to, pointing out that it is not about taking away gaming opportunities from PlayStation users, but so far it is a dead letter because the important titles that are in development are outlined as exclusive to Xbox, What Starfield.

In the end, it is important to take into account that it is a business movement and a competition for a market. Microsoft and Xbox think about their gaming environment and while Call of Duty has been successful for years under the PlayStation banner it looks like this will change sooner rather than later.

