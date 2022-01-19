Will Britney Spears tell her story in a book? This is what he said – El Financiero

The life of Britney Spears It’s not a secret to anyone. Since rising to fame as a teenager, the singer has been in the public eye thanks to his music, but also to his love affairs, his scandals and guardianship exercised by her father over her from 2008 until the end of last year.

Now that she has regained control of her freedom and her personal decisions, which range from having a glass of wine, showing off her body, traveling or even becoming a mother again, she has turned to expressing her changed life through her social networks. In one of her latest Instagram posts, the singer from Baby One More Time suggested that I could write a book with his life story, which was sure to become a bestseller.

“Should I start at the beginning?”, he asked, accompanying the post with an image of an old typewriter and some roses. Although he has not given more details about it, it is not an unreasonable idea after his sister Jamie Lynn did the same with a book of her memories, which he titled Things I Should Have Said after the criticism it received, because in the first instance it would be called I Must Confess, as a paragraph of the success of a song of his sister.

A few months ago, the ‘princess of pop’ made public the desire to capture her life. “I’m thinking of publishing a book next year, but I can’t decide on the title. Maybe you can help me!” he asked his followers.

In addition to her career in the music industry, Britney could include her personal fight against his family since during the hearings to regain his freedom he expressed his intention to sue them by refusing to support her or taking advantage of her money and fame to benefit from guardianship.