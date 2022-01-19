Why middle-aged women accumulate abdominal fat

According to the study, midsection fat increased, on average, by 24 and 17 percent (Getty)

Women who reach middle age, that is between 40 and 50 years old, usually have abdominal fat even when in their youth they had sported figures with a flat abdomen. The question is usually “what can I do to avoid it”. Perhaps a special diet or a certain physical exercise.

The first thing that these women should be clear about is that it is a common process, since many women see this problem arise with age.

“This is a physiological change that unfortunately happens to virtually all women as we age,” she explained. Victoria Vieira-Potter, an associate professor of nutrition and exercise physiology at the University of Missouri. “It’s not something you did,” he added, not an indication that the person is being careless.

In the years leading up to menopause, Vieira-Potter said, levels of hormones like estrogen change . And research suggests these changes can lead to changes in body shape, along with hot flashes, mood swings, irregular periods, sleep problems, among others. This is considered a symptom of a transition perimenopausal, which usually starts between 45 and 55 years old and lasts about seven years, officially ending one year after the last period . At that time, the woman is said to be in menopause.

While men tend to store more fat in the abdominal area, which gives them an “apple shape”, before the menopausal transition, Women tend to store more body fat in the thighs and hips, leading to a “pear-shaped” body. Vieira-Potter explained,

However, around menopause there is a surprising change in where women store fat on the body, she said Gail Greendale, a professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. In a 2021 study, for example, Greendale and colleagues tracked the evolution of the bodies of 380 middle-aged women from Boston and Los Angeles over 12 years, including the time before, during, and after your transition to menopause. Although the results varied by race and ethnicity, the overall result was that, Around menopause, women began to store fat more like men, meaning less around the thighs and hips and more around the midsection, the abdomen.

For example, among black and white women in the study, there was no net change in fat in the hips and thighs over 12 years, but midsection fat increased, on average, by 24 percent and 17 percent, respectively. Midsection fat gain was fastest during the years before and the year after the last menstrual period.

In other words, Vieira-Potter said, women “begin to take that apple shape instead of the pear shape.”

It is also common that the men gain more fat in the midsection as they age, but it is a slower and more constant change. “There is no analogue in men where an organ just says ‘bye!’ and shuts off,” Greendale said, referring to women’s ovaries during menopause.

According to Greendale, Researchers don’t know exactly why these changes in fat storage occur. But, even if they are normal, they are something to watch out for, he added. Increased belly fat—and, in particular, type of visceral fat that is found inside the abdomen and surrounds the organs— has been linked to certain health risks, such as heart disease, diabetes and Cancer. This fat, which can expand not only with menopause, but also with stress, lack of exercise, poor diet, is the “problem fat”, according to Greendale. On the other hand, the fat stored in the thighs and hips, which creates the so-called pear shape, appears to protect against diabetes and heart disease.

Despite the ubiquitous internet advertisements claiming to have the secret to reducing belly fat, experts don’t really know how to address the expanding waistline associated with menopause, Greendale said. Researchers are just beginning to understand how and why the body changes at this stage of life, so she avoided promoting a solution without hard evidence.

“What worries me is that women who try to do the right thing for themselves and stick to their exercise habits and eat a good diet may feel defeated” if their belly fat doesn’t recede, she said. “They may be doing all they can, and their belly fat may have a will of its own”. Excessive dieting or exercising too much can also be harmful, he noted.

Following a healthy diet can help protect against diseases (EFE/Quique García)



It has been shown that performing at least 2.5 to 5 hours of physical activity moderate amount a week helps prevent heart disease and diabetes, both of which are associated with increased abdominal fat. Eating a healthy diet—including plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and prioritize fish, legumes, nuts, low-fat dairy, and lean meats as sources of protein— may also help protect against these diseases.

Physical activity also helps maintain healthy muscle and bone mass and improves insulin function, Vieira-Potter said. “Even if you exercise and don’t lose weight, you’re doing a lot of good from a metabolic point of view” . Exercise is also enjoyable, and can help counteract some of the mood swings that can come with menopause.

It doesn’t have to be intense or strenuous to be beneficial, Vieira-Potter said. “Just find something you like.”

And, if the woman still feels discouraged by the change in her body, despite a good diet and exercise program, Greendale recommended a dose of self-compassion. “If my abdomen resists, I will understand that it may be part of the stage of life I am in.”

