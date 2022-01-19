Why Madonna was “the only person who could play Evita” | LOS40 Classic

“I am the only person who can play Evita,” he said. madonna in LOS40. And he said it two years before Allan Parker chose her to play that role in the movies. She wanted it so much that they even say it became an obsession for her. On January 20, 1996, Madonna arrived in Buenos Aires. The shoot was not easy. And he had to overcome numerous setbacks. But she, undeterred, went on: “None of this is going to discourage me.”

More than a decade of failed attempts

Eva Duarte It is part of international popular culture. The life of who was the Argentine First Lady, and her premature death at the age of 33, was the subject of the famous musical Evita, which went around the world and received critical acclaim. Written by Tim Rice (music) and Andrew Lloyd Webber (lyrics), it debuted in London’s West End in 1978. Some time later, he was already planning the idea of ​​his leap from the stage to the big screen.

The names of great actresses were also considered for the main role: Meryl Streep, Barbra Streisand, Liza Minelli…

directors like Francis Ford Coppola or Oliver Stone, had in mind to adapt to the cinema the story of the second wife of Juan Domingo Perón. But they abandoned the idea. The names of great actresses were also considered for the main role: Meryl Streep, Barbra Streisand, Liza Minelli… They were just failed attempts. For one reason or another, the project was abandoned.

“I’m the only person who can play Evita”

Madonna never threw in the towel. Madonna was captivated by the character and longed to become Evita at all costs. This was stated publicly for years. He felt it was the role of his life. I knew her story “incredible, very sad”, and the songs of the musical: “I think they are really good, very beautiful”.





Madonna, along with Liz Rosenberg during the premiere of Evita in Los Angeles. / Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc.

For this reason, when he visited the LOS40 studios in October 1992 and Julián Ruiz told him “You are the perfect Evita”, she confirmed it emphatically: “Yes I agree with you. I’m the only person who can play Evita“. And he said it two years before getting the role.

“I don’t want to do a mediocre version”

Madonna’s career towards Evita was plagued with obstacles. He had signed a film deal with Disney and hoped to make his dream come true. But the production company’s budget was too low: “Both myself and the director decided that if we are going to make the Evita film, we need a lot of money because it is a great story, a very big, epic film, with a lot of music, a cast of thousands of people. And if we do it right, we need a lot of money. If it’s not going to be done perfectly, I don’t want to do it, I don’t want to do a mediocre version of Evita. It has to be done in a big way. that’s what happens“.

In 1994, two years after these statements in LOS40, Hollywood Pictures, Disney’s film production company, increased the budget (60 million dollars) and commissioned Alan Parker to direct. But the cast was not yet decided.

Madonna’s letter to Parker

The late London director wanted Michelle Pfeiffer in the title role. But it is also true that he was shocked by a four-page letter that Madonna wrote to him. She longed for that role: “We both went through the same thing. I know how she felt. We both came to town with no money, with nothing, and we fought and we got ahead.”

Pfeiffer’s pregnancy was providential for ‘blonde ambition’. After overcoming Lloyd-Webber’s reticence, worried that her immense fame might overshadow the film, Madonna achieved her dream. For a million dollars (plus a percentage of the profits) she became the lead in Evita.





Madonna and director Alan Parker, during the filming of Evita in the late 1990s. / Getty Images

“Long live Eva. Out Madonna”

Now another ordeal began. The climate in Argentina was not exactly favorable. The Peronists were fervently opposed to the singer representing the First Lady. Among other things, Eva Perón’s former secretary threatened to assassinate Madonna if she set foot in Argentina, and a congresswoman proposed declaring the singer and director ‘personas non gratas’. Parker convened a ‘crisis cabinet’ in London with Madonna and co-stars Antonio Banderas (Che Guevara) and Jonathan Pryce (Juan Perón). But Madonna, undeterred, flew to Buenos Aires.

On January 20, 1996, his plane landed at the Ezeiza Ministro Pistarini airport. On the way to the luxurious Hyatt Hotel he could see huge unfriendly graffiti: “Long live Evita. Out with Madonna” or “Death to Alan Parker and his English Team”. This was reflected in the 25-page diary (The Madonna Diaries) that he wrote during filming and was later published by Vanity Fair: “I am aware that this comes from a small group of Peronists who desperately need to attract attention and do not know very well what they’re protesting against. I’m sure they’d all come to tea if I invited them. None of this is going to put me off.”

And Madonna paralyzed Buenos Aires

The filming of Evita began on February 13. Six days a week. It was not easy. At night, Madonna was unable to fall asleep. His room was on the second floor and hundreds of unconditional fans remained in the street shouting and singing his songs. He had to move to another room that did not face the street. Parker recalled: “At that time Madonna was the most famous woman in the world, just like Eva Perón was in her day. Some days it was impossible to get her out of the hotel. People would go crazy, throw themselves in front of her car, it was quite scary. His fans were up all night chanting his name, so he couldn’t sleep. Fortunately, the rest of the team and I were staying at another hotel.”





Madonna, on the red carpet of the Golden Globes, where she won the award for best actress for her role in Evita. / Sue Schneider/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

There were many other mishaps captured by the international press during those days in which Madonna paralyzed Buenos Aires. At one point his record company asked him to leave the shoot and return. But she never wavered. In March, the team moved to Budapest. There Madonna announced to Parker that she was pregnant. By the time the shoot was over, I was exhausted.

“We made an amazing movie! Thank you”

Madonna won a Golden Globe in the category of Best Actress in a Musical Comedy. And, although it was largely ignored at the Oscars, the subject You must love me received the award for Best Original Song.

On August 1, 2020, after a long illness, Sir Alan Parker passed away at the age of 76. Madonna wrote on her Instagram: “I was so sad to learn that he had passed away. One of the best directors I’ve ever worked with – on the movie Evita. He taught me so much, believed in me so much, pushed me to the limit and we made a movie!” awesome thanks”.