Why Keanu Reeves’ hair will be a trend in 2022

Keanu Reeves has returned as Neo, the chosen one from the world of Matrix, who is “resurrected” in the fourth chapter of the science fiction saga, The Matrix: Resurrections. What is true is that Neo’s new scruffy lock (which Keanu himself loves), accompanied by a well-kept beard with very geometric contours, is one of the most iconic haircuts of all time, and one that we will see everywhere in 2022.

It also debunks the myth that long hair necessarily hides a messy man. Its cut, with a central parting and uniform lengths, slightly gathered at the ends, often worn behind the ears, is particularly suitable for those who have a harmonious oval shape. An excellent tip to enhance the look is to leave the forehead free, with the quiff pulled back. As for age, it suits everyone: the “old” ones because it rejuvenates and the young ones because it gives that slightly cursed and lived-in look.

Which makes Keanu’s hair pretty it’s a slightly accented wet look, which is achieved thanks to light and non-greasy fixing creams that give you that “combed” look as if you just got out of the shower.

A scene from Matrix Resurrections

Keanu’s touch? Reeves likes this haircut in real life too. Only he carries it in a more informal and realistic way. That is to say, he wears his natural salt shaker, both in his hair and beard, much longer and scruffier than the one his character Neo wears in Matrix. Keanu always adjusts his cut, keeping the front strands shorter than the rest of his hair and avoiding taking them too long.