Why Katie Holmes defends Suri Cruise from Scientology

Suri Cruise, The 15-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, is one of the most famous young women and millionaires in Hollywood. But despite being born ‘golden’, Suri’s life hasn’t always been rosy. The reason for this is that he hasn’t seen his dad in over six years, and it’s because of Tom’s religion, the Scientology.

What is Scientology and where does it come from?

The million dollar question: what is the attraction that this religion exerts on stars of the caliber of Tom Cruise —and in the past tense, John Travolta Y Kelly Preston— ?





Many years ago, in a galaxy far away… a malevolent galactic dictator named Xenu solved the problem of overpopulation transporting trillions of beings to Earth in large space planes.

Once on our planet, Xenu he concentrated them around volcanoes and struck them down mercilessly. This happened 75 million years ago and it was only the beginning of a long space odyssey, since the souls of these dead were captured, locked in boxes and indoctrinated with false ideas that limit them.

In the present, some remnants of those aliens, called tetanus, have been trapped in our bodies, creating all kinds of conflicts. But the problem has a solution: we just have to get rid of these confused intergalactic beings inside us, for better health and peace of mind.

Those are the basic beliefs of the religion known as Scientology. Founded in 1953 by science fiction writer L. Ron Hubbard, proposes “spiritually rehabilitate” his followers through a long and arduous process based on «secret audits. Scientology has several levels and it can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Paul Haggis, screenwriter of Million Dollar babeand, he alleged at the time that the FBI is investigating that church for using members as slaves to build and maintain their luxurious venues around the world; that forces children to sign contracts for “millions of years” and that sometimes uses physical force to prevent their members from escaping their centers.

According to Haggis, those who try to resign must pay a bill for the “counseling” they received when they were members of the church, which often exceeds hundreds of thousands of dollars.

For its part, Tom Cruise has defended his religion, which he considers a victim of disinformation. “Scientology gave me the tools to succeed in life.”

What happens to celebrities who join Scientology

The actress Leah Remini left Scientology in 2013 and published Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology (Troublemaker: surviving Hollywood and scientology), where he recounts his experience within this religion and what happens in his famous Celebrity Center (headquarters where “the stars are pampered and treated like royalty, surrounded by luxuries and amenities that the rest of the members never enjoy”).

“Celebrities are unaware of what really happens in these centers: cruelty, abuse and suicide attemptsRemini wrote. “When celebrities enter the audit process reveal their innermost secrets. Everything is recorded and kept on file, and when someone tries to defect, blackmail ensues.”

Cared for personally by celebrity management experts, they receive not only emotional support and professional advice, but something that touches their most vulnerable point: full adoration.

Katie Holmes, Tom Cruise and Scientology

With this explosive book, Leah Remini lobbed a grenade into the heart of Scientology. According to those close to Tom Cruise, he considers “an act of disloyalty from Leah.”

Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes and their daughter Suri

One of the most remarkable stories in the book is about Suri Cruise and how on the eve of the wedding of a famous couple, Suri was crying on the bathroom floor., while a group of guests sat down to dinner in the dining room, which was just a few steps away.

Hearing the girl crying, Remini entered the bathroom to find three women, including Cruise’s sister and his assistant, looking passively at the girl. According to Remini, the trio looked at Suri like she was a deity, unable to move in his presence. With a lot of effort, Remini managed to convince them to give her some milk so Suri would stop crying.

Katie Holmes defends Suri Cruise from Scientology, the religion of Tom Cruise

It seems that Tom Cruise’s devotion has played a key role in some of his most notorious sentimental failures.

His failed marriages with Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes they would have collapsed precisely, and among other reasons, because of their excessive involvement in such intense ‘pastoral work’.

Suri Cruise

In 2013 they reported that Tom Cruise declared that Katie Holmes decided to separate from him to protect Suri from Scientology. “As in any relationship, there are many levels. You know, I find this very offensive, there is no need to protect my daughter from my religion.”

Cruise also explained that the reason he didn’t see Suri after the split was because of his busy acting schedule. And he argued that “there is no way I can get Suri out of my life.”