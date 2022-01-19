Why is Emma Stone so upset with Andrew Garfield?

When we thought we couldn’t love more Emma Stone, we discover that it is still super close Andrew Garfield, discover why everyone talks about the great friendship between the actors and the funny reason why the actress is so upset with her old boyfriend.

Based on the evidence, it is more than clear to us that the Spider-Man suit is a great magnet for women, if you do not believe us we will show you the evidence: in the early 2000s Kirsten Dunst had a brief relationship with Tobey Maguire, while both filmed the first movie of the super arachnid.

We wait Zendaya and Tom Holland do not suffer the famous curse of Spider-Man, (the rupture). Facebook Spider-Man

Currently one of the most popular couples of the moment also owe their love to the famous superhero, so like Zendaya and Tom Holland at the time Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield They starred in one of the most mediatic romances of their time.

Why is Emma Stone so mad at Andrew Garfield?

romance of Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield was brief but completely passionate, after a few years together the couple decided to separate amicably. And although we do not know the real reason for their separation, we know that despite the fact that each one has moved on with their lives, the great friendship and love between the two continues as strong as at the beginning.

After almost a year of hiding it, Andrew Garfield confesses that he took the secret of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ very seriously. Raymond Hall

Andrew Garfield who currently won the Golden Globe for his performance in ‘tick, tick…BOOM!’, has become the man of the moment for his unexpected participation in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, after almost a month of the film’s world premiere, Andrew Garfield has finally revealed some secrets of his return to the spider-verse.

As we will remember for more than a year Andrew Garfield He tirelessly denied his collaboration with Marvel, even assuring that the alleged leaked images of him on set were created with Photoshop. The funniest thing about the scare is that the actor’s anti-spoiler commitment was such that he hid it from one of his greatest friends, ex-girlfriend and partner in the world of Spider-Man.