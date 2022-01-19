Why falling asleep with the TV on is not good for your health

Many people tend to fall asleep only with the TV on, but that is not the best way if you want to rest properly.

That’s right, science has analyzed the brain activity of people who sleep with the TV on.

Here we explain why it is not a good idea to sleep without turning off the television.

Why you shouldn’t sleep with the TV on

According to a new study conducted at the University of Salzburg (Austria), during sleep, the human brain pays attention to unfamiliar voices.

Apparently, it is an unconscious defense mechanism that helps us stay alert to possible external threats.

So by keeping the TV on sleeping makes it more difficult for our brain to rest, with the consequence that it is much more difficult to have rapid eye movements (NREM, for its acronym in English), in the first stage of sleep.

To reach these conclusions, the Austrian researchers measured the brain activity of sleeping adults in response to familiar and unfamiliar voices.

The brain and sleep

Although our eyes are closed when we sleep, the brain continues to monitor what is happening around us while we sleep.

That is why, even when sleeping, our brain can selectively distinguish between unfamiliar voices and familiar voices.

According to experts, this quality can be traced back to the long process of human evolution and the need to wake up quickly in the face of potential danger.

The study suggests that unfamiliar voices, such as those coming from a TV, prevent a restful night’s sleep because the brain remains in a state of high alert.

The study

To conduct the study, the researchers recruited 17 volunteers (14 women and 3 men) with an average age of 22 years.

The team of experts was in charge of measuring brain waves, breathing, muscle tension, movements, heart activity and a few other things, as the participants progressed through the different stages of sleep.

While they slept, they were presented with auditory stimuli through loudspeakers. They were words spoken by a familiar voice (such as one of their parents) and an unfamiliar voice (provided by a stranger).

The researchers found that unfamiliar voices elicit more K complexes, a type of brain wave linked to sensory disturbances during sleep.

Interestingly, the brain’s negative responses to the unfamiliar voice minimized as the night progressed and the voice became more familiar, indicating that the brain can still learn during sleep.

So now you know, don’t let the TV on at night, unless you want to have a poor rest when sleeping.