Who was John Belushi and how did he die?

COMEDIAN John Belushi was an actor and comedian who was one half of the Blues Brothers crew and one of the original performers on Saturday Night Live.

Belushi was discovered dead on March 5, 1982, at the Chateau Marmont.

Who was John Belushi?

Born January 24, 1949, Belushi was an American comedian, actor, and musician who was one of the founding cast members of Saturday Night Live on NBC.

Belushi had a personal and artistic collaboration throughout his career with SNL star Dan Aykroyd, whom he met while both were working at Chicago’s Second City comedy club.

Belushi, who was born in Chicago to Albanian-American parents, formed The West Compass Trio with Tino Insana and Steve Beshekas.

He played with The Second City after being found by Bernard Sahlins, where he met Aykroyd, Brian Doyle-Murray, and Harold Ramis.

Belushi’s personal life was marred by severe drug use, which jeopardized his profession as a comedian; he was fired and rehired on Saturday Night Live multiple times as a result of his conduct.

In 2004, he received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

How did John Belushi die?

On March 5, 1982, Belushi died after an accidental overdose at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

In 1982, Belushi was commuting back and forth between his homes in New York City and California to work on the script for Noble Rot.

During the last week of his life, Belushi booked a bungalow at the Chateau Marmont, a prominent hotel for the Hollywood set.

At the time, he was also heavily into narcotics, and according to Ranker.com, he was reportedly spending approximately $2,500 per week on his drug addiction in the months before his death.

He was allegedly partying with Robin Williams on the night of March 4, 1982, and Belushi was discovered dead in his hotel room the next day.

He died of an overdose of cocaine and heroin, known as speedball, when he was just 33 years old.

Cathy Smith, a woman who had been with him and supplied him with drugs, was questioned by police and later released.

What films is John Baluchi known for?

Beluchi first appeared on the big screen in the John Landis comedy National Lampoon’s Animal House.

Belushi played Bluto Blutarsky, the obnoxious, barely-spoken frat brother whose immortal jokes included “toga, toga, toga” and “food fight.”

Belushi’s other photo, released in 1978, was a flop.

He appeared in the western flop Goin’ South opposite Jack Nicholson and Mary Steenburgen, but only in a minor role.

The following year, he starred opposite Talia Shire in the film Old Boyfriends, which failed to attract audiences.

With Captain Will Bill Kelso in 1941, he returned to comedy.

Steven Spielberg’s film was partially based on a true story of a Japanese submarine that was discovered off the US coast after the attack on Pearl Harbor.