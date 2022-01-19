Who is Jorge Meré, the new reinforcement of the Águilas del América

Jorge Meré is announced as a new player for América. (Photo: Twitter/@ClubAmerica)

Much was speculated about a European reinforcement for the America club. After weeks of negotiation, the azulcrema team finalized the signing of the defender Jorge Mere, 24-year-old Spaniard from the FC Cologne of the Bundesliga. The soccer player arrived in Mexico City and was immediately presented by the club as its new pillar in the last area of ​​the field.

Before arriving at the Coapa team, Meré had a career in Spanish and German football. He was trained in the basic forces of the Sporting Gijon and made his debut in the first team in 2015. He quickly took a starting position with the team and some media placed him as a central defender with a lot of projection for the future. It was speculated that he could reach the Spanish team and that one day he would sign for a more renowned team.

He toured the Spanish League for two years and, later, was signed by the FC Cologne from Germany. Being considered a young promise, the transfer was made by €6 million. The fortune for Meré did not last long, because in the first season that he arrived at the team, this relegated to 2. Bundesliga. They managed to return to the top circuit a year later and, since then, he has played 96 games and has scored two goals and one assist.

Jorge Meré arrives from the Bundesliga to Liga MX. (Photo: twitter/@clubamerica)

With Colonia he had an intermittent step during his last season. He began 2021-22 as a starter, however, on matchday nine he was no longer called up and remained absent until date 14. Because of this, During the last 3 months, Meré has only played 93 official minutes. He started in a German Cup match and came on as a substitute in the final minutes of a Bundesliga match. In fact, he was not contemplated for the last four Cologne games.

He chose to continue his career in Mexican soccer and signed with America to be your new player for the Closing 2022 of the Mexico Shout Tournament. The player came to the azulcrema team as a request from the current coach Santiago Solari. The strategist stands out for his time in Spanish football, when he directed the Real Madrid, so that requested the arrival of Meré since he considers the defender to be a player he trusts.

With the Spanish team he has had little participation. His most constant calls have been in the lower categories. From the under-17 to the under-21, the defender has participated in 56 games, however, this has never been considered with the senior representative.

América was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the last Apertura 2021 tournament. (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

Now a new stage in his career will begin, in a new continent and with a new team. In America he will compete with Bruno Valdez, Sebastián Cáceres and Jordan Silva. It should be noted that the club recently let go of Emmanuel Aguilera to the team of Atlas.

Meanwhile, ESPN reported that the Spanish player signed an agreement that binds him to the Las Águilas club for at least three seasons. Similarly, they reported that Meré decided to come to the Mexican club on his own, as he had offers from other clubs in Europe, especially from his native country.

On the other hand, in the player’s presentation, Club América emphasized the good relationship between Jorge Mere with Alvaro Fidalgo. turns out both soccer players are friends from the basic forces and they started training together. Subsequently, their careers parted ways but now they will meet again in the Coapa complex. The fact that Fidalgo and Meré have been friends for years was also a factor for him to decide on the azulcremas.

