WHO: COVID-19 pandemic is not over and Omicron variant is not benign

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director of the World Health Organization (who), said that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic “is far from having finished”, and asked not to trust the variant Omicron, since it is not benign.

Omicron continues to sweep the . I remain concerned about countries with low vaccination rates, as unvaccinated people are many times more at risk of severe illness & death. I urge everyone to do their best to reduce risk of infection & help take pressure off health systems. pic.twitter.com/CymL7Vxvel — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) January 18, 2022

On January 11, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) considered that although the disease is still in the pandemic phase, the spread of the variant Omicron it will transform COVID-19 into an endemic disease with which humanity must learn to live.

In a press conference from Geneva, Switzerland, headquarters of the who, Ethiopian immunologist Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated:

“Omicron is causing hospitalizations and deaths. And even the less serious cases overwhelm health centers. The pandemic has not finished and, considering the incredible growth of Omicron in the world, new variants are likely to appear”.

The boss of the who stressed that the variant Omicron it saturates health systems and causes deaths, in part, because people trust its lethality; in some countries, he said, they believe that the latest wave has finished, “but no country has totally come out of the problem.”

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, of the who, highlighted that the variant Omicron of COVID-19 is perhaps less serious on average, “but to say that it is a benign disease is inaccurate, which affects the global response and costs more lives”, generating that the pandemic has not finished.