Just a few hours ago it was confirmed that it will be one of the great bombings of the video game sector during the current year 2022, and it has been neither more nor less than it has been confirmed that Xbox has bought Activision Blizzard, an unthinkable operation hours before its fruition.

This news has caused endless news, on the one hand because of the structural changes that will take place in Activision Blizzard once the acquisition is confirmed, and on the other because of what the future of the company’s games will be, before which many users are they ask a question. When would Call of Duty come to Xbox Game Pass?

First of all, the most important thing is to determine when the certification of this purchase will take place. As we discussed a couple of hours ago, the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Xbox will be final before the end of fiscal year 2023, which ends in June of the same year.

Therefore, when asked about When would Call of Duty come to Xbox Game Pass?, the answer is that it will depend both on the certification of the purchase and on the prior agreements of the companies. As with Bethesda, we may see some of the previous installments of the franchise on Xbox Game Pass in the coming months, but we must not forget that the entire Bethesda catalog took more than 9 months to reach the Microsoft service. .

In other words, it is most likely that in the coming months we will witness the arrival of a game from the Call of Duty franchise to Xbox Game Passbut most likely it will not be, at least, until the next installment or even the next, when we can enjoy the saga in the Microsoft subscription service from the day of its launch.