When 26,000 Amazon Shoppers Love These $23 Earbuds, You Should Take A Look

Save almost 60% on these Kurdene wireless headphones! (Photo: Amazon)

Are you still untangling your headphone cord, getting caught on doorknobs at home, and living in a technological universe that others left behind years ago? We are in 2022 and it is time to take the step and enjoy the comfort of wireless headphones.

We’ve found some that rival the top brands on the market, based on the 26,000 Amazon users who have given them a perfect 5-star rating. We are talking about the Kurdene wireless headphones, which are now on sale for $23 if you enter the coupon available on the page.

Of course, if you have Amazon Prime, you will benefit from free shipping. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up here to try it free for 30 days (by the way, non-Prime users will still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more).

Audio and quality controls

Kurdene wireless headphones offer a smooth and well-balanced sound perfect for listening to music and podcasts. The sound is crystal clear, the bass is punchy, and you can be up to 50 feet away from your smartphone or tablet while listening to what you want. Buyers love them.

“The manufacturing quality is high and they have a nice design. The touch controls on each earphone work perfectly and generally work very well,” shares a delighted Amazon shopper. “The sound is excellent! The bass sounds pretty good. I noticed it instantly. I have enjoyed listening to Spotify and they are definitely one of the best headphones I have used to listen to music in recent times.”

These headphones are on sale for just $23 (Photo: Amazon).

completely waterproof

Kurdene wireless headphones go one step further than Apple AirPods in terms of high waterproofness. In fact, you can submerge these headphones in water for 30 minutes and they will still work and sound great when you take them out again.

“I use these bluetooth headphones in the pool while doing aquagym and they sound great,” praises one user who gave it five stars. “I’ve only had one fall out of my ear once when I was getting out of the pool. It took me 30 seconds to rescue him from the bottom of the pool. It stopped working and I couldn’t connect it to my phone via bluetooth until it dried completely (about 24 hours), but I was able to use it again the next day and it paired well with the other one.”

So don’t worry about sweating during your workouts, getting caught in the rain, or wearing them in the shower (if that’s your thing).

Amazon shoppers say the Kurdene wireless earbuds — which provide up to 24 hours of playback — rival the Apple AirPods (and Samsung Galaxy Buds, too) for how easy they are to use, their compact design, and their snug fit in ear. The audio they offer is impressive, they are waterproof and secure, all for an incredible price.

Our advice? Pick up these headphones available in 14 colors for just over $23 before the sale expires or (most likely) before stock runs out.

