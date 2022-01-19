WhatsApp works on a function to blur chat photos | Mexico | Spain | WhatsApp | WSP | WP | SPORT-PLAY

More news in WhatsApp. The developers of the instant messaging app are working on some changes and improvements for image sharers. In the not too distant future, users will be able to increase the privacy and security of photos in chat.

The portal WABetaInfo he discovered that WhatsApp works on adding two new brushes to the image editor. Nowadays, users can only add annotations and drawings on top of images through a single brush.

In addition to new brushes with different sizes, WhatsApp works on a function to blur images in its editing tool. Users will be able to select parts of an image to blur them and not share certain information, keep it private if the sender wishes.

The feature is especially useful when sharing images of a car with a license plate covered or in a photo that shows some people whose privacy you want to keep out.

Because the feature is being developed in the beta version of WhatsApp, users will have to wait for the tool to be used in all chats. It will only be a matter of time before Android and iOS users can count on another layer of privacy.

HOW TO BECOME A BETA USER

enter here from your Android mobile and click on ‘Become a verifier’.

from your Android mobile and click on ‘Become a verifier’. Then, click on ‘You can download it on Google Play’.

The Play Store will open for you to download whatsapp-beta .

. If you already have the trial version installed, you will only have to update it (if there is one pending)

HOW TO USE THE EDITING TOOLS

Opens whatsapp web , scan the QR code. Now in the upper left you can see that it says beta.

, scan the QR code. Now in the upper left you can see that it says beta. Enter a group or individual chat and follow the same procedure to send a photo.

Before sending it, at the top you will see the new options to edit the image.

It is important to clarify that this function is just being rolled out to all beta users in the world, so if it does not appear, do not worry, it could arrive in the next few hours or days. As for iOS users, WabetaInfo does not rule out that soon there will be another beta update exclusively for Apple.

