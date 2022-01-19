WhatsApp, two easy tricks to create a chat with yourself

WhatsApp is one of the platforms instant messaging most used daily by millions of people around the world, who communicate through messages, photos, videos, voice memos, video calls, etc.

Although this application has many advantages, surely it has happened to you that you need point something important, be it a date, a number or data that you need to use later, but have nowhere to write it down.

WhatsApp, two ways to create a chat with yourself. Photo: Reform



How to send yourself a message

Sending that information to another contact is not as feasible as it could be annoying or uncomfortable for the other person. Therefore, we tell you two ways to create a chat with yourself, which you can use as a notebook.

The first method consists of creating a WhatsApp group in which you and another person you trust are in, to whom you must explain what you are going to do so that they are not taken by surprise. After you have created the group with another person, the next step is to remove it, in this way only you will be in that chat or group, so you can freely write what you want and only you will be able to see it.

The steps to achieve this are:

Make a group with someone you know

Remove the other person from the group

Ready, now you will have your own notes chat in which only you will be.

We suggest you read: WhatsApp: features for drawing and editing in chats are on the way

The second method is a little more elaborate but just as efficient, but you need to use your computer to do it. Write the following in the browser: wa.me/, after the script write your phone number with the two figures that represent the code of your country, but without the + sign.

We suggest you read: WhatsApp: news that will arrive with the 2022 updates

When you have finished writing, press Enter and a window will automatically open, click on Continue to chat and another one will appear that says It seems that WhatsApp is not installed, go to the Use WhatsApp Web option.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Technology section.