WhatsApp: how to download the states of your contacts without using third-party apps | apps | Application | WhatsApp | Web | Android | iOS | SPORT-PLAY

Are you still wondering how to save or download the statuses of your contacts from WhatsApp? Here we tell you how to carry out this procedure without leaving the application itself, but keep in mind that you will need to use the computer version. You just need to go to a PC and open a browser to link your account.

Remember that once you have logged in, it will remain open as long as your mobile has an Internet connection. If you want to log out, you only need to do it from the app.

How to download the states of my WhatsApp contacts?

Once you’ve opened the app on your computer, you’ll need to open the browser’s developer tools, no matter if it’s Edge or Chrome. Right click on any part of the application to open the browser menu, there you will find the option to “Inspect”.

When you press it, a menu will appear on the right side with the web code. You must go to the Network tab, where all the elements that are loaded in the browser window are displayed.

There you can click on the states of your contacts and they will appear as images. You just need to right click on it and then click save photo. It’s that simple you can save a state before it is deleted.

WhatsApp: how to download the states of your contacts without using third-party apps. (Photo: capture)

