WhatsApp completely changes the design of its app for Windows: so you can try it

You can now download the latest version of WhatsApp for Windows, with a new design based on the lines of Windows 11.

WhatsApp took advantage of the launch of the multi-device mode to make an official renewed version of WhatsApp Desktop, the version for PC, with an app built along the lines of Windows design that offered an enhanced messaging experience.

Now, the application has started to receive a new update to adopt the most important design features of Windows 11. This new version you can try now on computers upgraded to Windows 11.

This is the new version of WhatsApp with Fluent design

The most remarkable thing about this new version lies in the design, based on the Fluent Design lines of Windows 11.

As soon as we install the most recent WhatsApp beta version, we see that the application window has changed to adopt rounded corners, new color tones according to the aesthetics of Windows 11, shadows and updated menus.

Other items, such as warning windows, selection menus or switches have also changed their appearance to match the native Fluent Design aesthetic of Windows 11, so that it now offers a more cohesive experience with the rest of the applications of the operating system.

The version of WhatsApp for Windows that includes all the news and changes corresponds to the WhatsApp Beta version 2.2201.2.0, now available for download through the Microsoft Store.

