What will happen to Sekiro after the sale of Activision Blizzard?

The purchase of ActivisionBlizzard by microsoft It continues to leave us with many doubts, and surely the answers to many of them will not come until the next few months. Although the franchises of this publisher could be exclusive to Xbox in the future, what will happen to the IP of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice? Here we tell you.

In case you weren’t aware, Activision was responsible for publishing and distributing sekiro in the vast majority of the planet, so many thought that the IP now it would be exclusive to Xbox. Well, just take a look at the trademark registration to find out that the franchise remains the property of FromSoftware, so its hypothetical sequel, in theory, should still be coming to consoles PlayStation.

This would also mean that sekiro won’t be coming to gamepass, although the plan is that practically all the franchises of ActivisionBlizzard eventually become available in the service. At the moment we don’t know what the future holds for sekiro, but the players of PlayStation they can rest easy knowing that the IP still belongs to its original developers.

Publisher’s note: Since Activision only published the game, it was to be expected that the IP would still be in the hands of FromSoftware, but it’s always nice to have this kind of confirmation. We’ll see how the Microsoft transaction unfolds, and how PlayStation might respond.

Via: comic book