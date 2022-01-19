what do you think of his popularity and fame

Everything indicates that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Brad Pitt have a wonderful relationship as father and daughter despite living apart. Various media assure that Angelina Jolie’s daughter does not hesitate to defend her father now that they are in court for the divorce and custody of her and her siblings, but what does he think of her daughter’s fame and popularity?

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt may be one of the most famous actors in Hollywood; however, his most important role is that of father, although according to him, it has not been an easy task.





During an interview for CNN in 2019, Brad talked about how difficult it is for him to be a perfect father:

“My dad always said he wanted to give me a better life than the one I had coming out of extreme poverty, and he did. And it makes me think as a dad, what do I have to offer that is better than what I had for my children?”

He would later say to GQ that he needed to make more of an effort as a father, especially after the difficult and controversial separation he starred in with Angelina, an event that has also affected his children.

“Children are so delicate. They absorb everything. They need to be held by the hand and have things explained to them. They need to be heard. When I go into that busy work mode, I don’t hear. I want to be better at it”.

What does Brad Pitt think about the popularity and fame of his daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt?

And it is that despite the difficult stage that Angelina and Brad have experienced after their separation and the fight for joint custody of their children, Brad cannot help but feel immensely proud of all his children, but especially of Shiloh, who Presumably it’s your favourite.

During the premiere of Eternals last year, Angelina appeared on the carpet accompanied by her children, but the one that attracted the most attention was her biological firstborn, Shiloh.

The cameras have followed Shiloh for a spectacular change of look and the incredible resemblance she has with her parents, as they assure that she won the genetic lottery by having the best of both.

It is said that Brad could not be more proud of the way Shiloh has managed to handle so much media attention, especially since she is very introverted, and seeing her come out of her shell makes him happy.

“Brad doesn’t want her to grow up so fast, but he’s proud to see her on red carpets. It’s been a confidence boost for Shiloh. Of course, he worries about the effect of Hollywood on all his children.”, assures the InTouch publication.

Although he doesn’t know what path Shiloh will take, Brad has full confidence in Angelina’s maternal instincts, and he is convinced that she will know how to protect her from the negative effects of fame.

