From Penny Lane to Dr Doolittle, going through Miss Lollipop: be careful because if you find people registered with similar names in the hotel in which you are staying you could be very close to a star. let’s get to know what are the nicknames used by VIPs in hotels.

Nicknames of VIPs in hotels

It is well known that celebrities they register under other names when checking in at hotels, partly to protect their privacy, partly for fun. Because often chosen alter egos talk about passions or aspects of their character. Beyoncé, for example, opts for a common name like Ingrid Jackson.; in the same line also the actress Natalie Portman trying to go unnoticed under the pseudonym of Lauren Brown. Jay Z, Beyoncé’s husband, chooses instead a very famous name: that of Frank Sinatra.

For its part, the explosive kim kardashian does not choose names that go unnoticed. One of the ones you’ve used in the past? princess jasmine, like in fairy tales, while rapper Ice Cube chooses to identify himself by his real name: O’Shea Jackson. But not always, sometimes instead it is registered with the name of the character he played in ‘XXX’ or Darius Stone.

Johnny Deep he chooses to be eccentric even in his choice of secret identities: from Mr Drip Noodle to Mr Stench, to name a few. Kristen Stewart he also cares about his privacy and as a pseudonym he chooses what in the terminology of a butcher indicates the meat of the beef shoulder: “chuck steak”. Much less “subtle” is Matt Damon who chooses a catchy name: Mr. President. Although sometimes he chooses to be Mr Naff.

Paris Hilton , for her part, chooses a name that could make her easily identifiable by her fans: Tinker Bell, or “Tinkerbell”, the fairy from Peter Pan. Nothing bad so far, but beware that it is the same name that he gave to one of his chihuahuas. Mr Perry is Jude Law’s chosen alter ego, whose connection to the actor’s life is unclear. What is clear is why Daniel Craig chose to sign on as Olwen Williams: was the name of his hotelier grandfather in Wales.

Brad Pitt , while still married to Angelina Jolie, registered as bryce pilaf. George Clooney he opted for the name of an American colleague and politician: arnold schwarzenegger. While Michael Jordan , former basketball champion and president of the Charlotte Hornets, he has a thing for superheroes and loves to sign on under the name Clark Kent. other athlete Lebron James, instead, seems to have chosen as a pseudonym that of the greedy Gordon Gecko, character played by Michael Douglas in “Wall Street”.

So if you come across names that seem a little peculiar to you, beware: there may be a celebrity in the area. And if you wonder who uses the three identities mentioned at the beginning, Penny Lane, Dr Doolittle and Miss Lollipop belong to Fergie, Michael Jackson and Angelina Jolie respectively.