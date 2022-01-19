What are the benefits of cuachalalate tea?

The use of medicinal plants is something that has been around since ancient times, since consuming them can help a lot in terms of improving our health, since they are accompanied by Benefits for our body.

One of them is the cuachalalate, a tree endemic to Mexico that grows in the low jungle, and that due to its quality of wood cannot be used for timber products, its main asset being medicinal.

At the time of boiling, it takes on other properties, and when drinking the cuachalalate tea are obtained Benefits as antidiabetic, antibiotic, astringent, relieves intermittent fever, cholesterol reduction, as well as attenuating internal and external blows.

others of the Benefits which provides the cuachalalate tea They are to reduce abdominal inflammation, accelerate healing, prevent cancer, improve your oral health, take care of your respiratory tract and detoxify your blood.

This tree can be found in the Pacific region in Mexican lands, in states such as Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Unfortunately finding the tree of cuachalalate it is very easy, so the use of its bark begins to be so intensive and destructive that it begins to affect its production; If it is not done correctly, it can damage the cambium and the phloem, and thus cause its death.