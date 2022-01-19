West Side Story: The deep meaning behind the impressive costumes

From the opening scene of Steven Spielberg’s dazzling adaptation of ‘West Side Story’ as the camera pans into the ruins of buildings that have been cleared to make way for a new development heralded in a glossy billboard, it is clear that the film will offer a more thoughtful and nuanced take on the difficult issues on which it draws. the dear musical With its efforts to illustrate the suffering imposed on immigrant communities in the United States by gentrification, xenophobia, and gang violence – as well as to tell the stories of those communities with greater authenticity – Spielberg’s version of the film of this classic tale of crossed lovers is as profound as it is visually sumptuous.

This balancing act proved one of the most exciting challenges for the film’s costume designer, Paul Tazewell, whose amazing work on the film – as demanding as Spielberg’s direction and Tony Kushner’s screenplay – has made him one of the main candidates for this year’s Oscar. “We needed to establish a world for the costumes that felt believable and reflected the 1950s, because that’s how Steven wanted to represent it, as opposed to what had been done in previous productions and in the original film,” says Tazewell. Like anyone who’s seen the new movie ‘West Side Story’ on the big screen you can attest, its final product does all that and more, blending the grit and chaos of the story’s central conflicts with just the right amount of cinematic musical spectacle.

In finding that sweet spot, Tazewell’s experience in theater helped. After growing up in Ohio and studying costume design at the North Carolina School of the Arts and New York’s Tisch School of the Arts, Tazewell spent most of the 1990s working at an acclaimed regional theater in Washington, DC, where he honed his skills in several award-winning productions. There, veteran playwright and director George C. Wolfe noticed him and hired him for his Tony Award-winning play ‘Bring in da Noise, Bring in da Funk’, which Tazewell quickly turned into a thriving career working on some of Broadway’s most celebrated shows, including ‘In the Heights’ Y ‘The Color Purple’. However, his best-known work was as costume designer for ‘Hamilton’, which earned him his first Tony after six nominations and caught Spielberg’s attention when he was preparing to produce ‘West Side Story’.