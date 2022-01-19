“Welcome aboard”: Laurita Fernández was surprised by the double of Robin Williams

This Tuesday a man appeared at the door of the similarities of Welcome aboard (the thirteen) and didn’t have to give any explanations, pose or look like anyone else. is that the participant was identical to robin-williams, American actor and comedian.

This time the one in charge of opening the door was Laura Fernandez, which replaces Guido Kaczka while driving on vacation. “Welcome! Go ahead,” he exclaimed immediately.

Read too. The “George Clooney de San Martín” left Guido Kaczka speechless in “Welcome Aboard”.

The man, whose name is Alejandro and who is from Palomar, said that They wrote it down because everywhere they highlight their resemblance with the character in question.

A participant of “Welcome aboard” surprised by his resemblance to Robin Williams. (Photo: Capture eltrece)

Then he smiled looking at the camera and the driver consulted him between laughs: “Is that the face you put on to look like yourself?”. He denied and assured: “It’s my face.”

“I know who he is!” exclaimed Laurita. Everyone on the floor agreed and even Valentina – the stewardess who never usually guesses – was right. “I know, I know. It’s Robin Williams”, he revealed, while the participant nodded smiling.

At the end of the program, the production had to define and the participant prevailed over the other similar ones, being the great winner of the afternoon.

From “George Clooney of San Martín” to “the Wanda Nara of Quilmes”

segment “Los Parecidos” became a classic of the afternoons of the thirteen. Although sometimes the participants look very similar to a famous person, other times you have to spin very finely to find any similarity.

As happened this Tuesday with the “double” of Robin Williams, in December a man from San Martín de Los Andes was surprised by his similarity to George Clooney.

just opened the door Kaczka was stunned: “Impressive. I saw it and I couldn’t believe it. The big seven… this is the San Sebastián festival, a wooden boat through Venice”. And he added: “Oh speaker, it’s the same!”.

However, the same did not happen when at the end of November a young woman appeared who assured that many people know her as “The Wanda Nara of Quilmes”.

“It’s the first time I’m on TV. A friend signed me up, I don’t know what I’m doing here,” she acknowledged a little shyly. However, later he loosened up a bit in front of the camera and was encouraged to imitate several poses of the wife of Mauro Icardi. Seeing her, Kaczka came to a conclusion: when he’s in profile, it’s the same.

His participation was not limited to copying some gestures of the famous, he also had a fun crossover with a resemblance to Ferdinand Mocking. “My lawyer is Ana Rosenfeld”, He warned.

The Quilmeña had a great impact on social networks, where many users agreed that it had a certain air to former deputy Vicky Donda.