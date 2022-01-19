“We should be much more concerned about the population collapse”: Musk expresses his disappointment with a possible drop in the world population

The billionaire branded as “nonsense” the UN projections, which maintain that the total number of inhabitants will continue to grow.

The CEO of the aerospace company SpaceX, Elon Musk, was disappointed by a possible drop in the world population, something that could destroy his ambitious plans to colonize Mars.

“We should be much more concerned about population collapse. The UN projections are sheer nonsense. Multiply last year’s births by life expectancy. Given the downward trend in the birth rate, that is the best case, unless it is reversed,” predicted the billionaire in a thread posted on his Twitter on Tuesday.

“If there aren’t enough people for Earth, then definitely there won’t be enough for Mars,” he opined.

Meanwhile, UN forecasts show that a total of more than 7.8 billion people live in the world, and the number will continue to grow. Thus, the international entity predicts that there will be more than 10,100 million inhabitants by the year 2060.

other scenarios

To analyze what he considers an alarming trend, the director of SpaceX attached two links to media publications. In the first, a report by the US public radio station NPR, it is argued that in 2020 the birth rate in the US decreased by 4% compared to the previous year, thus marking the sixth consecutive year of the trend.

In the other reference, from the British BBC and published in July 2020, they talk about the drastic drop in the fertility rate. In particular, data from a study mentioned above suggest that this parameter will plummet below 1.7 by the year 2100, that is, well below 2.1, the level of replacement necessary to maintain a stable population.

It is not the first time that Musk refers to this issue. Last December, the businessman said, during a CEO council organized by The Wall Street Journal, that in the world “there are not enough people“, which would represent a threat to the future of human civilization. In parallel, he rejected the approaches of those who consider that the population grows “without control”.