“Walmart, you’re done!”; Bodega Aurrerá wins over a consumer with a simple initiative

A user applauds the simple initiative of Bodega Aurrerá to improve the experience for its customers, adopting the musical trends of the moment.

Today there is a wide variety of stores that offer their services as retail spaces, offering consumers endless alternatives to satisfy different needs (or the same), whether in terms of food products, wellness personal, for home or others. This has led some large business groups to choose to launch different brands on the market (or take ownership of others) in order to win over different customer segments, including Walmart.

According to Statista where it shows the number of establishments Walmart in Mexico by brand during 2020, Cellar aurrera led the list with 2,088 branches, in second place it was positioned Walmart super center with 287, in third Sam’s Club with 164 and Superama/Walmart Express with 95, giving a total of 2,634 of this type of store.

Despite the fact that ultimately these brands are part of the same group, competition between them is present, since they seek to provide the consumer with a space so that he can purchase his preferred products through a good shopping experience, where the service of its workers can become a factor of vital importance when customers choose one of these brands.

In recent years there has been a clear trend towards the musical genre of K-Pop, which has been of vital importance on this occasion so that Cellar aurrera win over a consumer through a conventional initiative.

A user in social networks has exposed his case where when visiting a store of Cellar aurrera he met a simple initiative that managed to capture their attention and enhance their visit to the branch, as they played the music of the South Korean band from a loudspeaker at high volume. k pop loona, a fact that users have applauded on social networks.

Omggg warehouse save the most — Andrea with a UwU flavor and a touch of OwO (@pelonator3000) January 16, 2022

mom fight k popera? 😻😻😻 — (깁) shitty underwear (@gibrandinorin) January 16, 2022

she knows!! she has good taste 💋 pic.twitter.com/ygTkesFeKo — miu miu (@Kningning_2) January 18, 2022

the aurrera is a confirmed ally !! — ★~★ taehyun (@0X1javicore) January 16, 2022

While this is an action that various stores have used before, the address a musical trend It has allowed the brand to be well received by some users, who are happy that the brand makes this type of recognition to said musical group.

Brands have a good opportunity to improve their position in the mind of the consumer by addressing some trends relevant of the moment, in addition to the fact that this would allow them a better positioning in social networks by using certain keywords.

There is an endless ways to address trends today, either through the use of words and hashtags in posts on social networks or even offering consumers products that are somehow associated with the “current conversion”, as Pepsi demonstrated a few months ago when launching some cans with the image of Spider-Man for the new movie of the arachnid superhero, a fact that aroused the curiosity of users about whether they could buy these in their respective countries.

The fact that brands address trends manages to improve the perception of consumers towards them and positions them within the digital conversation.

