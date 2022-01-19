Volvo will introduce its new autonomous system in the successor to the XC90.

Volvo will introduce its comprehensive new ‘Ride Pilot’ autopilot in the natural successor to the XC90.

the swedish brand Volvo wants to become an important benchmark in autonomous driving. For this reason, you will introduce your new autopilot ‘Ride Pilot’ in the successor to the XC90, which will be the largest SUV in its portfolio.

This new technology still in development in Sweden, it will only be available for California, United States. Once the security tests are completed, the system will be implemented and offered as an additional subscription.

Thanks to this, the vehicle will receive information about your real time location. For this, it will be helped by the LiDAR sensor, five radars, eight cameras and sixteen ultrasonic sensors.

Autonomous model: in detail

Although the brand has not disclosed when the debut of the Ride Pilot will take place, information revealed online assured that the new electric SUV in which this technology will be introduced, will come next year.

In fact, the Zenseact AD software will play An important paper in the calibration of the new RidePilot, because it will help you collect data.

Regarding the subject, Ödgärd Anderson, CEO of Volvo, said “offering a new safety standard for the industry requires a level of rigorous testing and verification that will spread worldwide.

It should be remembered that a while ago, the premium sister brand of Volvo revealed important data about the future Polestar 5 and its powerful P10 electrical systems. Thanks to this, will significantly exceed to the Tesla Model S Plaid and Lucid Air Dream Edition.

Sandy Garcia Tarazona.




