[Video] Rihanna changed her look

The singer was praised and compared to the look worn by the character from ‘Rebelde’.

Rihanna is one of the most famous international artists in the music industry, due to the extensive career she has built over time. Her powerful voice, her songs and her particular style have led her to steal the eyes of millions of people around the world.

After sharing different collections of her lingerie brands and presenting a new version of her musical work, the Barbadian singer has aroused the curiosity of her fans, who yearn for the next artistic return of their favorite star. In the middle of this wait, the celebrity has given what to talk about with sensual photo sessions and unexpected changes of look.

Recently, the interpreter of ‘Diamonds’ surprised her loyal followers with the radical change of her hair, giving it an epic and retro 2000s style touch. Rihanna did not hesitate to show off their ‘transformation’ and sting more than one with this decision he made regarding his image.

As can be seen in the contents that came to light, the artist looks her long hair, with two shades dyed in fragments and a particular rather short bangs. Although, for sure, it is a wig, the famous singer took the opportunity to pose in a suggestive and spicy red lingerie, with fishnet stockings and jewelry.

The artist used these contents to promote the new Valentine’s collection that debuted in your brand, giving a glimpse of the designs it will sell.